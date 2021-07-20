Westminster Barracks/DUI-Drugs/Attempting to Elude

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B102973

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2021 @ 1912 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South mm 48

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Attempting to Elude

ACCUSED: Toni Baker

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were on patrol on Interstate 91 southbound when they observed a white 2016 Buick Enclave commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop on the vehicle was performed and the vehicle initially stopped in the passing lane. The vehicle then continued to drive. The vehicle was stopped again further down the Interstate and Baker was subsequently taken into custody and taken to the Westminster barracks for processing. While at the barracks, Baker was screened for impairment and showed signs of impairment. Baker was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County for 08/31/2021 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2021 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600