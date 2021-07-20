Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,805 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/DUI-Drugs/Attempting to Elude

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102973

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2021 @ 1912 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South mm 48

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Attempting to Elude

 

ACCUSED: Toni Baker                                            

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were on patrol on Interstate 91 southbound when they observed a white 2016 Buick Enclave commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop on the vehicle was performed and the vehicle initially stopped in the passing lane. The vehicle then continued to drive. The vehicle was stopped again further down the Interstate and Baker was subsequently taken into custody and taken to the Westminster barracks for processing. While at the barracks, Baker was screened for impairment and showed signs of impairment. Baker was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County for 08/31/2021 at 0800 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2021 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/DUI-Drugs/Attempting to Elude

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.