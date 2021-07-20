Westminster Barracks/DUI-Drugs/Attempting to Elude
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102973
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/19/2021 @ 1912 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 South mm 48
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Attempting to Elude
ACCUSED: Toni Baker
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police were on patrol on Interstate 91 southbound when they observed a white 2016 Buick Enclave commit several traffic violations. A traffic stop on the vehicle was performed and the vehicle initially stopped in the passing lane. The vehicle then continued to drive. The vehicle was stopped again further down the Interstate and Baker was subsequently taken into custody and taken to the Westminster barracks for processing. While at the barracks, Baker was screened for impairment and showed signs of impairment. Baker was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County for 08/31/2021 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2021 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600