Real Estate Coin Adds Stellar Personalities to Advisory Board
FOHO inducts eminent advisors from the fintech, crypto and marketing space.INDIA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOHO Coin is here to disrupt the real estate space and inducts eminent personalities to it’s advisory board to ensure the delivery of the best experiences for it’s token ecosystem participants.
FOHO is advised by industry veterans that include prominent figures from the Crypto, Real Estate and Marketing space. Chandan Kumar, a consultant at Bitbns - one of the largest crypto-exchanges in the world; Jason Fernandes who is a prominent blockchain industry figure; and Floyd Tavares an award winning marketer and entrepreneur.
Chandan has been a professional financial markets trader for over 15 years and runs an algorithmic trading consultancy. For the last 3 years, he has been a Consultant with Bitbns, Indian primary digital assets exchange, with a focus on business development and algo-trading in Cryptocurrencies.
Jason Fernandes is an entrepreneur, speaker, blockchain industry figure and Karmaveer Chakra Recipient. Fernandes founded FinTech media outlet TokenJay.com, internet portal ZeoCities.com and co-invented the world’s first Internet-based DVR, RecordTV. Fernandes has featured in international outlets like the BBC, LA Times, Associated Press, MTV, Channel NewsAsia, and national outlets like India Today, ZeeTV and the Times of India.
Floyd Tavares is an award-winning marketer, and the co-founder of Dranding Consulting. He has an MBA in marketing with over 10 years of experience in building brands; both online and on-ground. He was recently voted 'Iconic Hospitality Marketer’ by Times Hospitality Icons & also is the recipient of the ‘Most Influential Young Leader’ by the World Marketing Congress. Dranding Consulting has successfully transformed many brands in Gaming, Hospitality, Technology, Education & Engineering space.
FOHO Coin is part of the FOHO Ecosystem and will make having your dream home in prime locations across the world an affordable affair. The FOHO Ecosystem also includes FOHO Work, FOHO Haus and FOHO Club. FOHO Haus is a blockchain-based residential real estate marketplace wherein people can buy and sell fractions of residential property. FOHO Work mirrors the same working model of FOHO Haus, the only difference being, while FOHO Haus is involved with residential properties, FOHO Work deals with commercial properties like office spaces, plantations etc. FOHO Club is where people come together to share usage of an asset or experience. FOHO Coin will bridge the gap between the real world and crypto currencies to allow for a safer, more decentralized way to invest in hard assets. This dream team alliance is set to make this IEO a grand success and launch the real estate coin of the future.
(Registration for private placement is open at fohocoin.com)
