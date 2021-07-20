Abaco Systems Announces Newest Video Capture and Graphics Output Board
EINPresswire.com/ -- Abaco Systems announced the GRA115V, a rugged 3U VPX video capture, processing and output board featuring the latest NVIDIA Turing™ based Quadro RTX™ 3000 GPU. This board delivers the latest GPU technologies for the rugged defense, aerospace, and industrial market sectors providing continuity of the NVIDIA GPU/GPGPU roadmap with the highest performance GPUs on the market today.
The GRA115V reduces latencies between the GPU and the video ingress/egress with the ability to interface 3G-SDI cameras and displays. It is an update to Abaco’s portfolio of class-leading NVIDIA Turing GPU devices, delivering a complete portfolio of “off-the-shelf-availability” solutions for mission-ready systems of all sizes and processing requirements.
This board delivers high performance in a low SWaP 3U VPX form factor offered in air-cooled and conduction cooled formats. The GRA115V is ideal for both video capture, processing and graphics/display processing applications such as situational awareness, object tracking and classification, and GPGPU applications including radar and video surveillance and analysis. For high-end graphics output applications, the GRA115V has the potential to reduce slot count and cost with GPU performance and four 3G/HD-SDI inputs and four 3G/HD-SDI outputs as well as offering one Display Port 1.4 output to connect to the latest displays. Additionally, this board supports Abaco’s Axis ImageFlex to simplify and accelerate image processing software development.
Pete Thompson, VP of product management for Abaco Systems, Inc. said, “Our commitment to innovation means we continually to update our portfolio of GPU products to deliver exactly what our customers need to succeed. The GRA115V addresses customer needs for increased performance while lowering SWaP constraints, reducing latencies, and allowing for interfacing with cameras and displays. Addition of this board to our portfolio proves Abaco has a comprehensive Systems strategy and places us in an industry-leading competitive position.”
More Information
Data Sheet
About Abaco Systems
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.
Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com
Alisa Coffey - Head of Marketing
The GRA115V reduces latencies between the GPU and the video ingress/egress with the ability to interface 3G-SDI cameras and displays. It is an update to Abaco’s portfolio of class-leading NVIDIA Turing GPU devices, delivering a complete portfolio of “off-the-shelf-availability” solutions for mission-ready systems of all sizes and processing requirements.
This board delivers high performance in a low SWaP 3U VPX form factor offered in air-cooled and conduction cooled formats. The GRA115V is ideal for both video capture, processing and graphics/display processing applications such as situational awareness, object tracking and classification, and GPGPU applications including radar and video surveillance and analysis. For high-end graphics output applications, the GRA115V has the potential to reduce slot count and cost with GPU performance and four 3G/HD-SDI inputs and four 3G/HD-SDI outputs as well as offering one Display Port 1.4 output to connect to the latest displays. Additionally, this board supports Abaco’s Axis ImageFlex to simplify and accelerate image processing software development.
Pete Thompson, VP of product management for Abaco Systems, Inc. said, “Our commitment to innovation means we continually to update our portfolio of GPU products to deliver exactly what our customers need to succeed. The GRA115V addresses customer needs for increased performance while lowering SWaP constraints, reducing latencies, and allowing for interfacing with cameras and displays. Addition of this board to our portfolio proves Abaco has a comprehensive Systems strategy and places us in an industry-leading competitive position.”
More Information
Data Sheet
About Abaco Systems
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.
Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com
Alisa Coffey - Head of Marketing
AMETEK Abaco Systems
+1 678-492-6943
email us here