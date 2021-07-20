TDOT Commissioner Breaks Ground on Maury County SR 99 Interchange Project

Columbia, Tenn. –Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright joined federal, state, and local officials in Maury County today to break ground on the State Route 99 / Interstate 65 Interchange modification and widening project.

The $28.6 million IMPROVE Act project will improve safety and traffic flow at the interchange of Interstate 65 and State Route 99.

“These improvements will not only make the roadway safer but also increase its capacity to meet the current and future needs of this rapidly growing area,“ TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright said.

Proposed Improvements Include:

· Reconfiguring the interchange to provide a standard diamond interchange

· Adding lanes to the SB and NB off-ramps to create exclusive left and right turn lanes at the ramp intersections at SR-99

· Adding additional acceleration and deceleration lengths on the I-65 on and off-ramps

· Replacing the I-65 bridges over SR-99. The new bridge will be a single bridge

· Widening SR-99 (US 412/Bear Creek Pike) from a 3-lane section to a 5-lane section (2 in each direction with center turn lane)

· Adding signals at ramp terminals on SR-99 (US 412/Bear Creek Pike)

· Adding lighting to all four ramps

Eutaw Construction is the prime contractor on the project. The estimated completion date is June 2024.

