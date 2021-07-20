Watch Elder Law Associates PA's Partners on Facebook Live Discuss Our Aging Population
Elder Law Associates PA's partners Ellen S. Morris, Esq. and Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP will be on Facebook Live on July 29 at 3 p.m. discussing the aging of America.
Elder Law Associates PA, www.ElderLawAssociates.com, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices in Aventura, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and Weston, Florida, and Rye Brook, New York, announces its partners, Ellen S. Morris, Esq. and Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP, will be conducting the firm's first Facebook Live event later this month. The public is invited to the informational live event as the elder law attorneys discuss the aging of America.
Facebook Live with Elder Law Associates PA
When: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 3-4 p.m.
Where: https://www.facebook.com/events/170215098476188
The event is free for all to attend.
Elder Law Associates PA, an award-winning elder law firm established in 2002, practices exclusively in elder law and special needs law, including estate planning, probate, trust & estate administration, elder law, fiduciary and guardianship litigation, wills and trusts, will contests, Medicaid and long-term care planning, veterans’ benefits planning, special needs planning, and asset preservation planning.
When tuning in to watch the Facebook Live event on July 29 at 3 p.m., feel free to comment and ask questions. Please don't share any personal details online about your situation before or during the event! Please note: This is not a consultation with an attorney but an opportunity to hear about key issues facing seniors and their family members.
In the meantime, be sure to follow Elder Law Associates PA on social media or visit their website at www.ElderLawAssociates.com. If you can't make it to the live event, the recording will be available on Facebook afterward. For more details or to schedule a consultation, call 1-800-ELDERLAW or (561) 750-3850.
About Ellen S. Morris, Esq.
Ms. Morris is a partner and founder of Elder Law Associates PA, a practice devoted to serving seniors, people with disabilities and special needs and their families as they navigate the complexities of long-term care planning and litigation related to guardianships, estates, trusts and fiduciaries. She is the chairperson of the Litigation Committee of the Elder Law Section and co-chair of the Joint Public Policy Task Force for the Elderly and Disabled on the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, and was past chair of the Elder Law Section for six years and held every executive council position of the Florida Bar. She also serves as co-chair of the Elder Law Section of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association. She has been named consistently to Florida Super Lawyers since 2009, is listed as a Florida Legal Elite, named to the South Florida Legal Guide, has a 10.0 (Excellent) rating from Avvo, and is AV® Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer rating standard given to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise.
About Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP
Mr. Krooks is a partner of Elder Law Associates PA and is admitted to practice law in Florida and New York. Mr. Krooks is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and is a Past President of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA – 2013 to 2014), a past president of the New York Chapter of NAELA and serves on the Executive Council of the Florida Bar Elder Law Section as the Chair-Elect (2021-2022). He is a past Chair of the Elder Law Section of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA – 2004-2005), and serves on the Executive Committee as Past Chair. He also currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the NAELA Foundation. In 2010, he received the “Member of the Year” award from the Florida Bar Elder Law Section. Mr. Krooks has been consistently recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer and a New York Super Lawyer since 2007, consistently named to Florida Trend’s Legal Elite and as a Top 25 Westchester County Attorney, named to the South Florida Legal Guide, has a 10.0 (Excellent) rating from Avvo and is AV Preeminent®-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, a testament to the fact that Mr. Krooks’ peers rank him at the highest level of professional excellence.
About Elder Law Associates PA
Elder Law Associates PA is a prestigious AV-Preeminent-rated elder law firm with offices in Boca Raton, Aventura, Weston and West Palm Beach, Fla., and Rye Brook, New York, practicing exclusively in elder law and elder law litigation, including estate planning, probate and trust & estate administration and litigation, wills and trusts, Medicaid and long-term care planning, veterans’ benefits planning, special needs planning, guardianship and asset preservation planning. The firm has received an AV® Preeminent peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell and other accolades, including receiving the Legal Elite Award from US Business News as Best Elder and Special Needs Law Specialist – Florida for 2020. Visit www.ElderLawAssociates.com or call 1-800-ELDERLAW or (561) 750-3850 for more details or to schedule a consulation with an attorney.
