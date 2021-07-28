Tune in to Facebook Live July 29 at 3 p.m. as Elder Law Associates PA's Attorneys Discuss the Aging of America

About

Elder Law Associates PA is an AV Preeminent-Rated elder law firm with offices in Boca Raton, Aventura, Weston and West Palm Beach, Florida, and Rye Brook, New York, practicing exclusively in elder law and special needs planning, including: Elder Law Elder Law Litigation Probate and Trust & Estate Administration Estate Planning and Advance Directive (Incapacity) Planning Asset Preservation Planning Medicaid and Long-Term Care Planning Planning for Home Care, Assisted Living Facility Care and Nursing Home Care VA Benefits Planning Special Needs Planning Guardianship New York-Florida Connection Florida Deeds Nursing Home Residents’ Rights Medical Malpractice/Personal Injury/Negligence/Nursing Home Abuse

