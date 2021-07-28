Tune in to Facebook Live July 29 at 3 p.m. as Elder Law Associates PA's Attorneys Discuss the Aging of America
Elder Law Associates PA's partners Ellen S. Morris, Esq. and Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP will be on Facebook Live on July 29 at 3 p.m. discussing the aging of America.
Elder Law Associates PA, headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., will be conducting its first Facebook Live event Thursday, July 29, at 3 p.m. Eastern time.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier elder law firm, Elder Law Associates PA, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices in South Florida and New York, will hold its first Facebook Live event on Thursday, July 29, at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Award-winning attorneys and partners, Ellen S. Morris, Esq. and Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP, will be speaking LIVE about the aging of America and how that affects just about everything, including their elder law practice and how their firm assists and works with elder clients and their families.
Be sure to let Elder Law Associates PA know you are going by clicking the link below in advance. If you have any specific questions for the attorneys to address about aging or elder law, please email them in advance to Info@ElderLawAssociates.com or submit them in the "comments" during the show. To protect your privacy, please don't share any personal details!
Facebook Live with Elder Law Associates PA
When: Thursday, July 29, from 3-4 p.m.
Where: https://www.facebook.com/events/170215098476188
Click the link above if you're "Going" tomorrow. This is a free event. The recording will be on the Elder Law Associates PA website and Facebook page to watch after the live event. For more information about Elder Law Associates PA or to schedule a consultation with Howard Krooks or Ellen Morris, visit www.elderlawassociates.com, or call 1-800-ELDERLAW or (561) 750-3850.
About Ellen S. Morris, Esq.
Ms. Morris is a partner and founder of Elder Law Associates PA, a practice devoted to serving seniors, people with disabilities and special needs and their families as they navigate the complexities of long-term care planning and litigation related to guardianships, estates, trusts and fiduciaries. She is the chairperson of the Litigation Committee of the Elder Law Section and co-chair of the Joint Public Policy Task Force for the Elderly and Disabled on the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, and was past chair of the Elder Law Section for six years and held every executive council position of the Florida Bar. She also serves as co-chair of the Elder Law Section of the South Palm Beach County Bar Association. She has been named consistently to Florida Super Lawyers since 2009, is listed as a Florida Legal Elite, named to the South Florida Legal Guide, has a 10.0 (Excellent) rating from Avvo, and is AV® Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest peer rating standard given to attorneys who are ranked at the highest level of professional excellence for their legal expertise.
About Howard S. Krooks, Esq., CELA, CAP
Mr. Krooks is a partner of Elder Law Associates PA and is admitted to practice law in Florida and New York. Mr. Krooks is certified as an Elder Law Attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation and is a Past President of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA – 2013 to 2014), a past president of the New York Chapter of NAELA and serves on the Executive Council of the Florida Bar Elder Law Section as the Chair-Elect (2021-2022). He is a past Chair of the Elder Law Section of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA – 2004-2005), and serves on the Executive Committee as Past Chair. He also currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the NAELA Foundation. In 2010, he received the “Member of the Year” award from the Florida Bar Elder Law Section. Mr. Krooks has been consistently recognized as a Florida Super Lawyer and a New York Super Lawyer since 2007, consistently named to Florida Trend’s Legal Elite and as a Top 25 Westchester County Attorney, named to the South Florida Legal Guide, has a 10.0 (Excellent) rating from Avvo and is AV Preeminent®-rated by Martindale-Hubbell, a testament to the fact that Mr. Krooks’ peers rank him at the highest level of professional excellence.
About Elder Law Associates PA
Elder Law Associates PA is a prestigious elder law firm with offices in Boca Raton, Aventura, Weston and West Palm Beach, Fla., and Rye Brook, New York, practicing exclusively in elder law and elder law litigation, including estate planning, probate and trust & estate administration and litigation, wills and trusts, Medicaid and long-term care planning, veterans’ benefits planning, special needs planning, guardianship and asset preservation planning. The firm has received an AV® Preeminent peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell and other accolades, including receiving the Legal Elite Award from US Business News as Best Elder and Special Needs Law Specialist – Florida for 2020. Elder Law Associates PA assists clients in planning for the possibility of disability, incapacity, home health care, assisted living and/or nursing home placement. Elder Law Associates PA’s attorneys offer expert legal counsel with a keen understanding of the needs of families, giving them peace of mind in difficult situations. For more details, visit https://elderlawassociates.com/ or call 1-800-ELDERLAW or (561) 750-3850.
