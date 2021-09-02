Cozen O’Connor Expands Private Client, Trusts and Estates Group with Six New Attorneys; Opens New Office in Boca Raton
It is such a rare opportunity to launch an office with the depth of experience and pedigree this team brings ...”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cozen O’Connor strengthened its Private Client, Trusts and Estates Practice in South Florida with the addition of six attorneys. The firm also expands its domestic footprint with the opening of a new office in Boca Raton, Florida. The attorneys, from the boutique firms Morris Law Group and Elder Law Associates PA, are Stuart R. Morris, Ellen S. Morris, Howard S. Krooks, Gregory S. Bloshinsky, Michael S. Gross, and Cassandra Jelincic. The attorneys will all be located in the new office. Stuart Morris will be the office managing partner of the Boca Raton office.
— Michael J. Heller, Cozen O’Connor
“Private client services is such an integral part of Cozen O’Connor’s focus. Now more than ever, we want to be able to be closer to our clients and a part of their community. With the opening of this new office in Boca Raton, I am excited that we are continuing our ‘boots on the ground’ approach when it comes to taking care of our clients,” said Michael J. Heller, Cozen O’Connor’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is such a rare opportunity to launch an office with the depth of experience and pedigree this team brings to the nuanced world of private client services and the complicated elder law and fiduciary litigation practice.”
“Sophisticated estate and tax planning for high-net-worth individuals and multi-generational family offices requires a very strong level of trust and understanding. When you can bring a team that is so well versed in the areas of succession planning, tax strategies for liquidity events, charitable giving, elder law, and fiduciary litigation and build a practice where our clients live, we are demonstrating how much Cozen O’Connor values the need for contact on a personal level,” said Helene S. Jaron, chair of Cozen O’Connor’s Private Client, Trusts and Estates Practice. “This is a tremendous opportunity to not only enhance our capabilities within this space, but to show our commitment to our clients’ needs as we continue to expand our service offerings with the addition of an elder law practice.”
“The business law practice and the private client services practice are so finely entwined that they require dedicated teams to be able to service these often complex financial transactions. Having a team in place that understands the complexities of this convergence of law, as well as real estate and tax attorneys, for example, to support them, is a tremendous benefit to our clients,” added Jeffrey A. Leonard, co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s Business Law Department.
“I am truly honored to be a part of Cozen O’Connor’s already robust Private Client,rusts and Estates Practice and working within the community I have grown with and supported for most of my career. This will benefit our clients by our ability to offer a much wider array of services,” said Stuart R. Morris.
“For Cozen O’Connor to establish such an impressive foothold in South Florida, it reinforces the dedication they have not just to these clients, but to the community as a whole and a willingness to serve both,” said Ellen S. Morris.
Howard S. Krooks added, “Elder law is growing as our senior population grows and Cozen O’Connor is leading the way for multi-faceted firms to bring this practice area to the communities they serve.”
Stuart R. Morris is board certified in wills, trusts and estate by the Florida Bar and also a certified public accountant. His core focus has been on estate and gift tax planning, wills and trusts, business structuring and asset preservation, succession planning, and domestic and international tax planning. In addition to being licensed in Florida, Morris is licensed in Colorado and the District of Colombia. Morris has been a featured speaker on the topics of wealth preservation for business owners, family offices and major financial advisory firms. He holds several board positions in privately held businesses and charitable foundations.
Ellen S. Morris, previously the founding partner of the law firm of Elder Law Associates, brings more than three decades of experience to the field of special needs and elder law transactions and litigation, fiduciary and guardianship litigation, nursing home residents’ rights litigation, as well as wills, trusts, and advance directives and administration of estates and trusts.
Morris began her career as an assistant state attorney for Miami-Dade County, Florida, under the direction of State Attorney Janet Reno. Currently, she is the co-chair of the Joint Public Policy Task Force for the Elderly and Disabled for the Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar and the Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys (AFELA). She was the former chair of the Elder Law Section of The Florida Bar; she was legislative chair for the section for six years and served in every executive council position. She has spoken statewide and nationally on the areas of practice in which she concentrates.
Howard S. Krooks brings over three decades of experience dedicated to the trust and estate planning and elder law practices. He is a certified elder law attorney by the National Elder Law Foundation as accredited by the American Bar Association. He is a past president of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA), is chair-elect of the Florida Bar Elder Law Section and is a past chair of the New York State Bar Association Elder Law Section. Krooks has developed a professional practice devoted to seniors and special needs individuals, representing clients and their families in connection with estate planning, asset preservation, supplemental needs trusts and estate, and trust administration. He has spoken extensively around the United States and is a sought-after expert speaker in the field of elder law.
About Cozen O’Connor
Established in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has over 775 attorneys who help clients manage risk and make better business decisions. The firm counsels clients on their most sophisticated legal matters in all areas of the law, including litigation, corporate, and regulatory law. Representing a broad array of leading global corporations and middle-market companies, Cozen O’Connor serves its clients’ needs through 31 offices across two continents.
Amy Fathers
Infinite Global
+1 646-779-1464
email us here