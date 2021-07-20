ORTHOWORLD® Launches All-new Orthopedic Supplier Directory and BONEZONE® Website to Product Development Engineers
Stimulating Coverage of The Future of Orthopedics, Competitive Landscape and Work/Life Strategies are Complemented by a Robust Directory of Orthopedic SuppliersCHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORTHOWORLD® Inc. today announced the release of its revitalized BONEZONEpub.com, a go-to resource for orthopedic product development engineers, global sourcing professionals and device company executives. BONEZONE is celebrating 20 years of providing the orthopedic manufacturing industry with access to the education, the connections and the people to overcome and optimize orthopedic product commercialization.
“Many people don’t realize that the web-based Supplier Directory was the precursor to OMTEC®, our annual exposition and conference,” said Brad Frey, Senior Account Manager at ORTHOWORLD Inc., the company behind BONEZONEpub.com. “While we assert that there’s no replacement for the dynamism of OMTEC’s exhibit floor, we do expect new partnerships to blossom from the search, save and direct contact tools in the newly enhanced Supplier Directory.”
BONEZONE’s Supplier Directory features hundreds of companies with capabilities ranging from implant and instrument manufacturing to performance materials, medical device testing and technology solutions. “We’re optimistic that the contemporary platform and intuitive interface will entice more suppliers to tout their core competencies to our engaged audience of orthopedic engineers—and that our audience of OEMs will grow,” added Mr. Frey.
BONEZONEpub.com and its Supplier Directory presently attract thousands of users who peruse tens of thousands of pages annually.
“Our Advisory Board, representing leading players such as Stryker, Zimmer Biomet and Smith+Nephew, lends weight and perspective to today’s ever-changing business dynamics—what’s working and what isn’t—and identifies the knowledge gaps and sources of untapped opportunity,” shared Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD. “To that end, our content navigation and customization tools have been modernized to zero in on business-critical topics such as market forces, digital technologies and leading teams, just to name a few.”
To learn more, visit BONEZONEpub.com.
About BONEZONE®
Orthopedic engineers and executives trust BONEZONE to provide actionable advice, best practices and supplier connections to help them innovate and thrive. Five annual issues of BONEZONE print magazine are accompanied by a tablet-friendly ePub, twice-monthly eNewsletters, a robust website, relevant webinars and, since June 2005, OMTEC®: the world’s only conference exclusively serving the global orthopedic industry.
About ORTHOWORLD®
ORTHOWORLD is a highly specialized media firm offering strategic intelligence, integrated advertising and educational conferences exclusively to the global orthopedic market.
Brad Frey
ORTHOWORLD Inc.
brad@orthoworld.com