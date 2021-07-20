VARStreet adds reviews and ratings feature to their B2B eCommerce platform offerings.
VARStreet has launched reviews and ratings as a part of their recent release earlier this week.
This new enhancement will further strengthen VARStreet's B2B capabilities that VARs can leverage to drive growth. ”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet’s clients using their eCommerce solution has grown considerably over years and the company has been focussing on increasing the offerings of the platform. VARStreet’s reviews and rating feature would allow the IT and office supplies resellers to collect the customer review of the product purchased on their B2B eCommerce store.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
The feature is managed from the reseller's back-office allowing them to customize the settings according to their needs. It also offers an approval workflow allowing them to manage the reviews received on the platform. The end-users can add reviews and ratings of the product they have purchased by adding detailed reviews and other relevant information like images or videos.
Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales, VARStreet Inc. says "This new enhancement will further strengthen VARStreet's B2B capabilities that VARs can leverage to drive growth. By responding to product reviews and ratings VARs can also win the trust and loyalty of their potential and existing customers”. He added, “The effort will impact the search algorithm on the stores allowing the value-added resellers to deliver smarter, informed shopping experience to their customers and improve conversion rates.”
The product team at VARStreet also mentioned that the ratings and reviews will help the resellers with their SEO effort because product reviews are a core part of the Google Search algorithm. This would allow the resellers with deeper penetration and better customer reach. Also, responding to the customer reviews will allow the businesses to engage with their customers and increase brand loyalty and trust.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc, founded in the year 1999, offers enterprise business management software for IT and office supplies VARs. The platform is rich in B2B features including catalog integration and optimization with rich content from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors in the US and Canada, B2B eCommerce builder with the drag-and-drop feature, advanced sales quoting software, CRM, procurement, and more. Fuelled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India.
