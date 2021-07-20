Tarantino Acquires 3 New Income Producing Properties in June 2021
Tarantino Properties has secured 3 successful, income producing properties valued at over 100 million dollars.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarantino Properties is a full-service real estate company that manages over 2 billion dollars in real estate assets. Tarantino specializes in commercial office leasing, apartment management, senior living management, retail space, flex, and industrial and warehouse properties. In June 2021, they added 3 new income-producing properties to their portfolio.
Tarantino has secured 2 large shopping centers located in Houston, Texas. League City Town Center is a 195,305 square foot shopping center with over 30 shops, anchored by Super Target and Home Depot. South Main Shopping Center is a 161,000 square foot retail center featuring Fiesta Supermarket. Tarantino’s third acquisition is The Standard at Leander Station. This property is a 225-unit Class-A apartment home community located in Leander, Texas, about 30 minutes north of central Austin. These 3 income-producing properties value at over 100 million dollars.
Tarantino would like to thank the investing partners and lenders for their participation in these great income producing properties. As a nationally recognized corporation, Tarantino Properties utilizes their people, tools, experience, and expertise to deliver a high level of service that leads to outstanding results for clients, owners, and properties.
About Tarantino: Tarantino Properties was established in 1980 as a full-service real estate company. The leading property management company in Texas now provides services nationwide. Every member of the Tarantino team is equipped with knowledge in both direct and secondary markets nationwide, enabling the company to dominate the industry. Not only does Tarantino have the team to succeed, they also have the commitment, expertise, performance, and resources to exceed client’s business plans, goals, and expectations. Tarantino implements innovative practices that adjust to the ever-changing markets, all with the common goal of being the best in the business.
For more information, please visit Tarantino’s website at https://www.tarantino.com/
