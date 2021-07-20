COVID-19 Daily Update 7-20-2021

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 20, 2021, there have been 3,076,810 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 165,259 total cases and 2,919 deaths.

There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,521), Berkeley (12,951), Boone (2,187), Braxton (1,025), Brooke (2,253), Cabell (8,977), Calhoun (399), Clay (544), Doddridge (648), Fayette (3,578), Gilmer (890), Grant (1,319), Greenbrier (2,915), Hampshire (1,935), Hancock (2,856), Hardy (1,587), Harrison (6,252), Jackson (2,278), Jefferson (4,818), Kanawha (15,574), Lewis (1,316), Lincoln (1,611), Logan (3,313), Marion (4,690), Marshall (3,548), Mason (2,085), McDowell (1,648), Mercer (5,232), Mineral (3,003), Mingo (2,790), Monongalia (9,438), Monroe (1,227), Morgan (1,251), Nicholas (1,927), Ohio (4,329), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (960), Pocahontas (683), Preston (2,969), Putnam (5,394), Raleigh (7,130), Randolph (2,871), Ritchie (767), Roane (667), Summers (867), Taylor (1,303), Tucker (549), Tyler (753), Upshur (2001), Wayne (3,200), Webster (576), Wetzel (1,401), Wirt (467), Wood (7,984), Wyoming (2,076).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Logan and Preston counties in this report. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.