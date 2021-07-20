Hegira Health Announces Organizational Restructure, New CEO Carol Zuniga
Changes Effective Oct. 1, Current CEO Ed Forry, will take new President role
I believe this transfer of CEO responsibility and authority to Carol Zuniga will continue to create a strong and viable environment for the future advancement and growth of Hegira Health.”LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hegira Health, Inc., a top behavioral healthcare provider in Wayne County, announces a new corporate structure starting Oct. 1, 2021. Hegira Health CEO Ed Forry worked with his Board of Directors on a succession plan that reconfigures the corporation's executive management. In May, the board unanimously approved the plan, which includes the promotion of Executive Director Carol Zuniga as the new CEO and Ed Forry, who has held the top position for 48 years, continuing in the corporation as President and Vice Chairman of the Board.
Hegira Health CEO Ed Forry communicated last week to Hegira Health staff, “It is with great pleasure and confidence that I announce the promotion of current Executive Director Carol Zuniga to the Chief Executive Officer position on October 1, 2021. The board’s goal is to provide a seamless transition of the CEO’s role and authority to Carol Zuniga, who will be fully vested with the responsibilities and authority as prescribed by our board to operate, manage, and oversee all aspects of the corporation.” He added, “As President, I shall continue to provide consultation and leadership in expanding and enhancing Hegira Health’s scope of business, increasing the footprint of Hegira Health, and creating growth and development. I believe this transfer of CEO responsibility and authority to Carol Zuniga will continue to create a strong and viable environment for the future advancement and growth of Hegira Health. Carol is recognized throughout Michigan for her leadership, creativity and knowledge of healthcare programming and funding and brings nearly 28 years of clinical and management experience with Hegira Health to her new position.”
Carol Zuniga has more than three decades of experience in the healthcare industry and has dedicated her career to ensuring that quality behavioral health care services are readily available to residents of all income levels across southeastern Michigan. Originally from St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Zuniga graduated from Radford University (Radford, VA), where she completed her MS in Clinical Psychology; and from Macalester College (St. Paul, MN), where she received her BS in Psychology. She has been licensed as a Limited Licensed Psychologist (LLP) in the State of Michigan since 1987.
Zuniga is a strong, visible leader in the community and at Hegira Health. She has recruited, built, and retained a top-performing leadership team that focuses on patient care and community services while pushing continuous expansion for the organization. As a result, she was honored as one of Crain’s Detroit Business 2020 Notable Women in Health. During her 27-year career at Hegira Health, she has spearheaded ongoing service expansion, including the development of a children’s specialty services division, and designing and contracting for Wayne County’s current adult psychiatric crisis service. The fruits of her passion-filled service to addressing gaps in community health care helped provide access to thousands of people while doubling Hegira Health’s staff size to reach 400 and tripling revenue to $27 million in 2018. In addition, she has repeatedly demonstrated her abilities to stay ahead of ever-changing healthcare industry trends, with a penchant for engaging her management team in forward-thinking strategic planning and implementations, all while maintaining the agency’s focus on the quality of care.
