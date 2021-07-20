VSP New Haven/Disorderly Conduct, DUI #1 Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B501671

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802 388 4919

DATE/TIME: July 19, 2021 @ 1357 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountainview Drive, Leicester Vermont.

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct/DUI #1 Refusal.

ACCUSED: Thomas Pepe

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown CT.

VICTIM: Laura Earley

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Connecticut.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 19, 2021 at approximately 1357 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to Mountain View Drive in the Town of Leicester for a reported

threatening complaint. Further investigation revealed that Thomas Pepe was

involved in a dispute with Laura Earley, which caused a public inconvenience.

Upon further investigation, State Police detected signs of impairment while

speaking with Pepe. Pepe was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of

DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Pepe was

flashcited into Addison County District Court on July 20, 2021 at 1230 PM to

answer the charge of Disordely Conduct. Pepe was also issued a citation to

appear in Addison County District on August 2, 2021 at 1230 PM to answer the

charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/2021/8/2/2021

COURT: Addison County

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Yes