VSP New Haven/Disorderly Conduct, DUI #1 Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501671
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP New Haven
CONTACT#: 802 388 4919
DATE/TIME: July 19, 2021 @ 1357 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountainview Drive, Leicester Vermont.
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct/DUI #1 Refusal.
ACCUSED: Thomas Pepe
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middletown CT.
VICTIM: Laura Earley
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Connecticut.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 19, 2021 at approximately 1357 hours, Vermont State
Police responded to Mountain View Drive in the Town of Leicester for a reported
threatening complaint. Further investigation revealed that Thomas Pepe was
involved in a dispute with Laura Earley, which caused a public inconvenience.
Upon further investigation, State Police detected signs of impairment while
speaking with Pepe. Pepe was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of
DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Pepe was
flashcited into Addison County District Court on July 20, 2021 at 1230 PM to
answer the charge of Disordely Conduct. Pepe was also issued a citation to
appear in Addison County District on August 2, 2021 at 1230 PM to answer the
charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/20/2021/8/2/2021
COURT: Addison County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: NoneMUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918