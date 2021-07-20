LRS ACQUIRES NORTH BRANCH-BASED JIMMY’S JOHNNYS, ONE OF THE LARGEST PORTABLE SANITATION COMPANIES IN MINNESOTA
Acquisition is LRS’ second within the month of a Twin Cities waste and recycling services provider, and the company’s 10th acquisition to-date in 2021MORTON GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (LRS), the Midwest’s leading independent waste, recycling and portable services provider, today announced the acquisition of Jimmy’s Johnnys, one of the largest portable sanitation companies in Minnesota; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.
The acquisition of Jimmy’s Johnnys follows the June 24 acquisition announcement of Atomic Recycling, one of the Twin Cities’ leading Construction and Demolition (C&D) recycling companies. Both Atomic Recycling and Jimmy’s Johnnys bring to LRS a rich legacy of independent family ownership, strong Midwestern values and an unyielding commitment to the customer experience.
Founded in 1979, and family and veteran owned, Jimmy’s Johnnys began as a small septic operation that, through the decades, transformed into Minnesota’s leading provider of portable restrooms, restroom trailers and storage containers for special events and construction site projects. The acquisition adds nearly fifty Jimmy’s Johnnys employees to LRS ranks; over 3,500 portable restroom units and 200 on-site storage containers to LRS’ robust inventory of portable services across six Midwestern states.
“We are thrilled to join LRS, a leader in waste, recycling and portable services throughout the vibrant Midwest,” said Jimmy’s Johnnys President Rich Anderson. “This important milestone for our company is in the best short- and long-term interests of our employees and customers, and we are proud to start a new and promising chapter in our history as part of the LRS family.”
LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley commended Anderson for his decades of leadership in helping build Jimmy’s Johnnys into one of Minnesota’s top portable sanitation companies.
“Our more than fourteen hundred employees across six states extend a warm LRS welcome to all Jimmy’s Johnnys employees and customers, and I want to congratulate Rich Anderson and his family for their decades of leadership and success in scaling Jimmy’s Johnnys into the market leader it is today. LRS continues to attract top-tier family-owned, independent waste services companies who share in our commitment to the customer experience, and a more sustainable environment.”
Jimmy’s Johnnys is LRS’ 10th acquisition to-date in 2021, including: Maywood, Ill.-based Roy Strom Companies; Oregon, Ill.-based Big John; Woodstock, Ill.-based Crown Restrooms and Arrow Septic and Sewer; Janesville, Wisc.-based Ace Portables; Niles, Mich.-based Joy’s Johns; Kingston, Ind.-based Johnson Johns; Milwaukee, Wisc.-based Commercial Rubbish Collection LLC; Mauston, Wisc.-based Clark Disposal, and Minneapolis–Saint Paul-based Atomic Recycling.
About LRS
LRS is North America’s fifth-largest privately-held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, western Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan, Minnesota and the Quad Cities regions. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 28 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of nearly 1,400 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.5 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
