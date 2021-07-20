Partnerize Launches Exclusive SaaS Integration to Lead Industry on Partner Marketing Recruitment and Activation
Publisher Discovery integrated partnership affords growth marketers access to 3.5 million prospective partnerships and advanced competitive intelligence
Our integrated partnership enriches the supply side database available in-platform and is yet another evolutionary milestone in improving the relevancy of partners in the broader ecosystem.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnerize today announced an integrated partnership with Publisher Discovery, setting the industry standard for simplified partner recruitment and activation among SaaS providers. Available in the Partnerize platform’s Discover recruitment and activation engine, the partnership will provide marketers with unrivaled competitive intelligence and granular audience insight for an additional 3.5 million content, loyalty and coupon partners, enabling marketers to find and convert their target audience at scale.
— Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize
“One of the largest obstacles historically preventing the partnership channel from fully delivering on its critical role for brands, agencies, and publishers has been the lack of a scaled, high quality, transparent, and diverse marketplace that automates discovery and recruitment,” said Matt Gilbert, Partnerize CEO. “Our integrated partnership with Publisher Discovery enriches the supply side database available in-platform and is yet another evolutionary milestone in improving the relevancy of partners in the broader ecosystem.”
Publisher Discovery joins Partnerize’s existing influencer and content discovery solution ecosystem, further demonstrating the organization’s commitment to category innovation. In 2020, content partners experienced a year over year revenue increase of 75% with Partnerize, validating the partner type’s contribution and demonstrating their role as a key contributor to dynamic partner programs.
As of Q3 2021, marketers leveraging Discover will have expanded access to the broader digital ecosystem for enhanced partner diversification capabilities. The integrated partner discovery and activation functionality will enable marketers to easily automate optimization of their performance-based partnerships at scale to create critical operating leverage. The partnership also facilitates richer opportunities for partners to secure revenue streams by monetizing content with the increasing number of brands investing in the channel.
The Partnerize + Publisher Discovery integration will provide marketers with:
- Transparency into best-match partners with real-time reach and social data for more than 3.5MM global publishers
- Workflow automation that affords imperative operating leverage for achieving omnipresence across target audiences
- Competitive intelligence for targeting high-quality performers with insight into partner/brand relationships across verticals
- Limitless, AI-driven recruitment and activation capabilities that scale
- Precision search criteria that uncover the right partnership opportunities to expand reach, convert new audiences and drive higher customer lifetime value
“Driving profitable growth starts with cultivating relevant, mutually beneficial partnerships—a core tenet of Publisher Discovery,” said Chris Tradgett, CMO of Publisher Discovery. “Partnerize’s shared vision for scalable discovery, recruitment and activation of right-fit partnerships made the decision to create a SaaS provider exclusive partnership easy, and we’re excited for the efficiencies that our integration will create in driving optimal business outcomes for growth marketers.”
About Partnerize
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable subsidy to alleviate pressure on their unit economics as a result of over dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service including the category’s only in-housing support program, with Partnerize, you’re in control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle—all on a single platform. Headquartered in NYC, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Wilkes-Barre. For more information on how Partnerize helps turn your partnerships into a profit center, please visit https://partnerize.com/en.
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn