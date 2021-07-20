The Aseptic Packaging Industry Grows With The Demand For Convenience And Processed Foods

Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for convenience food products with a longer shelf life and safe hygiene packaging is expected to drive the growth of the aseptic packaging market in the forecast period. For instance, the global processed snacks market is expected to increase from $96.9 billion in 2020 to $142.0 billion by 2025. Therefore, the growing demand for convenience and processed food drives the growth of the aseptic packaging market.

The aseptic packaging market consists of sales of aseptic packaging by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that involves separately sterilizing both, the package and the product before filling, to produce shelf-stable products that do not need refrigeration. This decreases the probability of contamination and makes the product contents safer. The products are placed into the container or packaging cover in a sterile environment. This method uses extremely high temperatures to maintain the freshness of the contents while ensuring it is not contaminated with microorganisms.

TBRC’s global aseptic packaging market report is segmented by type into cartons, bags and pouches, bottles and cans, ampoules, others, by material into plastic, paper and paperboard, metal, glass, wood, and by application into food, beverage, pharmaceutical, others.

The global aseptic packaging market size is expected to grow from $51.46 billion in 2020 to $58.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.08%. The growth in the aseptic packaging market is mainly due to the increased demand for aseptic packaging from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverages. The market is expected to reach $83.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.52%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region in the aseptic packaging market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aseptic packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the aseptic packaging market are Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Amcor Limited, Tetra Laval International S.A, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., Tetra Pak International SA, Sig Combibloc AG, SIG Combiboc Obeikan, ELOPAK Group, Sealed Air Corporation, DS Smith Plc, and UFlex Limited.

Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aseptic packaging global market overview, forecast aseptic packaging global market size and growth for the whole market, aseptic packaging global market segments, and geographies, aseptic packaging global market trends, aseptic packaging global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

