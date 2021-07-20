Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash / Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B301954                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: July 14, 2021 / 2255 hours

STREET: Route 100

TOWN: Stamford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Billmont's Citgo Country Store

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Monique Rock

AGE: 36

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg MA

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Berkshire Medical

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State

Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 100 in

Stamford. Investigation revealed the operator, Monique Rock was operating too

fast for conditions and attempting to pass multiple vehicle at the same time.

Rock's vehicle ultimately left the roadway colliding with a tree and small

fence. Rock was treated for minor injuries.

 

Monique was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington

Superior Court on September 20, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of

Negligent Operation.

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted by Stamford Fire Dept.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6056205 T23 VSA 1081A

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6056206 T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior / Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/20/2021 / 0815 hours

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

