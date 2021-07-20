Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash / Negligent Operation
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B301954
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 14, 2021 / 2255 hours
STREET: Route 100
TOWN: Stamford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Billmont's Citgo Country Store
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Monique Rock
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Clarksburg MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Berkshire Medical
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State
Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 100 in
Stamford. Investigation revealed the operator, Monique Rock was operating too
fast for conditions and attempting to pass multiple vehicle at the same time.
Rock's vehicle ultimately left the roadway colliding with a tree and small
fence. Rock was treated for minor injuries.
Monique was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Bennington
Superior Court on September 20, 2021 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of
Negligent Operation.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by Stamford Fire Dept.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6056205 T23 VSA 1081A
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6056206 T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington Superior / Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/20/2021 / 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
