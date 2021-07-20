Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B102972

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2021 @ 1912 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30 & Williamsville Road, Dummerston

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Tiffany Palmer                                             

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 30 near Williamsville Road. A second caller advised the vehicle was continuing down the road and had struck multiple signs and a vehicle.

 

When Troopers arrived on scene the vehicle had come to a stop and the operator was out of the vehicle and injured. The operator was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

 

Troopers identified the operator as Tiffany Palmer. It was determined that Palmer was impaired at the time of the crash. Palmer was cited and released into the care of the hospital to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/31/2021 at 1300 hours to answer for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2021 @ 1300           

COURT: Windham 

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation

