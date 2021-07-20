Westminster Barracks / DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B102972
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/19/2021 @ 1912 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30 & Williamsville Road, Dummerston
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Tiffany Palmer
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a call reporting a single vehicle crash on Vermont Route 30 near Williamsville Road. A second caller advised the vehicle was continuing down the road and had struck multiple signs and a vehicle.
When Troopers arrived on scene the vehicle had come to a stop and the operator was out of the vehicle and injured. The operator was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for her injuries.
Troopers identified the operator as Tiffany Palmer. It was determined that Palmer was impaired at the time of the crash. Palmer was cited and released into the care of the hospital to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 08/31/2021 at 1300 hours to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2021 @ 1300
COURT: Windham
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.