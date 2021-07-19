More than $1.6 Million Approved for Property Acquisition in Robeson County

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved a hazard mitigation project grant of $1,610,260 to improve disaster resilience in Robeson County. The grant will be used to acquire and remove ten residential properties that were damaged by flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018 and are at high risk of repeat flooding from future storms.

“As county manager, I saw firsthand the devastation these homeowners faced as a result of hurricanes in our area. So, this is undeniably a major step for some of these families to return to a state of normalcy,” said Kellie Hunt Blue, Robeson County Manager.

These structures are located within the Special Flood Hazard Area (AE Zone) and these purchases will give the property owners the means to relocate their homes to areas with far less flooding risk. In addition to buying the properties, the grant pays for removal of the structures and their foundations. The land will be maintained in perpetuity as open space that conserves natural floodplain functions. Future development/use of the land will be deed restricted.

“This is good news for the homeowners and those communities who have experienced severe flooding and repetitive loss in both Florence and previous storms,” said Steve McGugan, North Carolina’s State Hazard Mitigation Officer. “The next step is for the state and local governments to procure a contractor, which may take several months. Once a contractor is selected, the property owners will be advised of the project timeline to complete work under this grant.”

FEMA’s share of the cost for this project is $1,207,695 with the state paying $402,565. FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant program normally reimburses 75 percent of eligible project costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is reimbursed to the state which disburses the funds to local governments.

FEMA’s HMGP funds projects that reduce risks from repetitive hazards. Hazard mitigation includes long-term solutions that help reduce or eliminate rebuilding costs from future disasters. This mitigation planning breaks the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction and repeated damage.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.