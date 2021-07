Westminster Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH with Injury

CASE#: 21B102964

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 7/19/21

STREET: Knapp Brook Road

TOWN: Reading

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Vermont Route 106

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Sunny and Warm

ROAD CONDITIONS: Hard Packed Dirt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Wellington

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanzey, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: scrapes and cuts.

HOSPITAL: Mount Ascutney

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/19/21 at approximately 1440 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks responded to a single vehicle on its roof partially submerged in the Knapp Brook. The operator, Wellington, was able to get out of the vehicle and call for assistance. Cavendish Rescue responded and transported Wellington to Mount Ascutney Hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

