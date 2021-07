State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT RT 100 at the intersection with Hollow Road in Waterbury has a significant traffic back up due to a tractor trailer being hung up, blocking most of the roadway.

This incident is expected to last until further notice

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.

Please drive carefully.