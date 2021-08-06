Darshan Ambient's 2020 Release A DAY LIKE ANY OTHER wins "Best Ambient Album" at the Zone Music Awards

The award-winning album A Day Like Any Other washes over the listener, soothing the mind and lifting spirits. Multi-instrumentalist and composer Michael Allison, aka Darshan Ambient, released fourteen albums on ambient electronic label, Spotted Peccary Music. Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR

Spotted Peccary Music will celebrate the artist, Michael Allison (aka Darshan Ambient) with a "Name Your Price" Bandcamp offer for his birthday on August 7th.

The music of Darshan Ambient has always had an attractive power on my emotions...there is a vision of tenderness and imperturbable romance in this progressive New Age approach...” — Sylvain Lupari, Synth and Sequences

PORTLAND, OR, USA, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Zone Music Reporter has announced the winners of the 2020 ZMR Music Awards, which are decided by global broadcasters who report to the music chart. Winner of the Best Ambient Album honor is multi-instrumentalist and composer Michael Allison, who composed, performed, engineered, mixed and produced A Day Like Any Other , his eleventh release as Darshan Ambient for renowned ambient electronic record label Spotted Peccary Music; the album was mastered by Ben Cox. A co-winner in the category, due to tied votes, was Pleides by Christel Veraart.Celebrating the many moments that make an ordinary life special, A Day Like Any Other is a delightful and positive work, overflowing with hopeful energy and infused with the distinctive Darshan Ambient style. The music washes over the listener, soothing the mind and lifting spirits to a realm of brighter dreams and better days. Michael Allison passed away on January 9, 2020 in Modesto, CA; today would have been his birthday, and this album was his final gift of music to the world.Sylvain Lupari of Synth and Sequences wrote, "For a reason that I never know, the music of Darshan Ambient has always had an attractive power on my emotions...there is a vision of tenderness and imperturbable romance..."Elegant and uplifting, A Day Like Any Other is generous with rhythm and up-front percussion, providing an easy-going mood that keeps the music moving forward throughout the album’s eleven track journey. The music percolates with life as carefree melodies weave their way through rhythmic synth patterns, pulsing strings, electric guitar, piano, and ambient textures. Like previous Darshan Ambient works, A Day Like Any Other places an emphasis on melody and structure that results in an effortless and deeply enjoyable listening experience. A Day Like Any Other paints a marvelous musical picture, from the glorious easy groove of the album’s opener “City Of The Seven Hymns” through the triumphant final notes of the closing track “The Republic Of Dreams.”A Day Like Any Other is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The award-winning CD version of A DAY LIKE ANY OTHER is bright and uplifting, making an excellent gift, arriving in a sleek factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes artwork, liner notes, and a four-page booklet elegantly designed by Daniel Pipitone.Spotted Peccary will celebrate Michael Allison's birthday on Saturday, August 7th with a Bandcamp "Name Your Price" promotion of another of his albums, Falling Light.Please contact Beth Ann Hilton at Spotted Peccary Music with media requests via e-mail to beth@spottedpeccary.com.Tracklist:1 City of the Seven Hymns 05:202 Ah! Sunflower 04:013 The Echoing Green 02:564 Wishful Thinking 04:335 A Little Wool Gathering 04:386 He Lamented His Thoughtless Acts 04:347 LightFighter 05:118 Shadow Lines 05:239 The Rain Has Flown 04:4910 A Day Like Any Other 04:0211 The Republic Of Dreams 04:44About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 160 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and on Bandcamp at www.AmbientElectronic.com Links:Spotted Peccary Album page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/a-day-like-any-other/ Album unboxing video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5VLqWw6fys Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/album/a-day-like-any-other Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary/ Artist Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/michael-allison/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/

Unboxing: A Day Like Any Other