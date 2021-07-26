Turnium Onboards its SD-WAN Edge to IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to Connect Customers, Applications, Devices
Turnium SD-WAN on IBM Cloud for Telecommunications helps customers deploy, manage, and access Edge compute in hybrid cloud and hybrid network environments.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) today announced a collaboration with IBM to onboard its cloud-native SD-WAN edge solution to the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. By onboarding its solution to the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, Turnium can help service providers and enterprises deploy, manage and access Edge compute applications in secured, private, networks across the globe, using the public or private cloud, on-premises or edge environment of their choosing.
Turnium’s SD-WAN edge solution on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications can help service providers and enterprises to leverage IBM’s open hybrid cloud platform from any site, branch office, vehicle, or IoT device cluster globally, to deploy connected edge cloud services in the cloud or IT environment they prefer. The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications, with IBM Cloud Satellite for on-premises deployments and leveraging Red Hat OpenShift, is also architected to help them address their industry-specific regulatory and security requirements.
Turnium’s containerized SD-WAN edge solution is designed to simplify the process of adding and managing edge devices, and Turnium’s performance and scalability is designed to make it cost effective for enterprises to extend private SD-WAN networking to all sites using broadband, fixed wireless, LTE/4G, 5G, or fibre. Environments including bare metal, virtual machines, or container environments like RedHat OpenShift, OKD, nspawn, and various Linux(R) operating system distributions are available.
Johan Arnet, CEO at TTGI said “We’re very excited to be working with IBM to bring our containerized managed SD-WAN solution to the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications. TTGI has worked hard to make SD-WAN simple to deploy, manage, and secure to help customers interconnect their hybrid multi-cloud deployments. Cloud-native SD-WAN can help organizations be more agile with their corporate or telco networks.”
The IBM Cloud for Telecommunications is an open, hybrid cloud architecture designed to accelerate business transformation with the power of edge and 5G, and help address the unique requirements of operators, partner ecosystems and their enterprise customers. The platform leverages IBM's industry-leading encryption capabilities like Keep Your Own Key (KYOK), giving customers full control of their data.
“Collaborating with ecosystem partners like TTGI on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications can provide telecom operators access to technologies designed to help them scale and innovate,” said Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem. “IBM and TTGI share the same vision on the importance of an open, hybrid cloud foundation. Onboarding TTGI’s Turnium SD-WAN solution enables us to help customers interconnect their hybrid cloud deployments with their organizational WAN to help extend Telco clouds worldwide.”
TTGI is part of IBM’s Partner Ecosystem collaborating with more than 40 partners on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications to help network equipment providers, independent software vendors (ISVs), software-as-a-service providers, and hardware partners accelerate business transformation by unlocking the power of 5G and edge. TTGI is also a participant of IBM PartnerWorld, a program that offers IBM Business Partners the flexibility to engage in new pathways to success, including the opportunity to join Build, Service, and Sell tracks, earn Competencies, and bundle benefits for increased learning, testing, and development in the marketplace.
TTGI participated in the cloud-native 5G core Virtual Central Office project run by The Linux Foundation Networking group, to help demonstrate the value of its containers and Cloud-Native Network Functions. TTGI’s SD-WAN solutions are deployed in thousands of customers’ sites worldwide. TTGI’s cloud-native containerized SD-WAN solution is designed to allow large enterprise and medium-size businesses to deploy and scale networks with Kubernetes.
Additional information about TTGI’s Turnium SD-WAN solution can be found at: https://turnium.com/
About Turnium Technology Group, Inc.
Turnium Technology Group, Inc. delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as an OEM white label software platform. Turnium managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. TTGI’s Multapplied white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
About SD-WAN
SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by virtualizing secure, high-speed networking and abstracting network control from the underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small-medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies. Turnium offers both a fully Managed SD-WAN platform that can be used by businesses to replace or augment their current networks and a service provider software platform that MSP, ISP and Telecoms can host and manage to offer their own branded SD-WAN services. .
Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.
