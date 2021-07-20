Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Newly Renovated Fitzgerald Mazda Annapolis
Mazda showroom has now undergone a complete transformation to a state-of-the-art energy-efficient glass-enclosed showcase
For us, this new showroom is a testament to Fitzgerald’s commitment to energy efficiency and employee wellbeing.”ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls is proud to announce the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of its newly renovated Fitzgerald Mazda Annapolis on Wednesday, July 21 at 11am (EST). Built in the 1960s as a traditional VW store, Fitzgerald purchased the Mazda dealership in 1999. After modifications as Fitzgerald Auto Mall with several brands, the Mazda showroom has now undergone a complete transformation to a state-of-the-art energy-efficient glass-enclosed showcase. Designed by architect Penney Design Group and general contractor Porter Construction, the Fitzgerald Mazda dealership adds more natural light to workspaces and an open floor concept to the showroom and offices.
— Jack Fitzgerald
“Our people are very excited to work in and welcome the community to our bright and expansive new showroom. For us, this new showroom is a testament to Fitzgerald’s commitment to energy efficiency and employee wellbeing.” said Jack Fitzgerald, founder of Fitzgerald Auto Malls. Expected attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony includes a citation from Senator Ben Cardin, State Senator Sarah Elfreth, Delegate Dana Jones, Delegate Shaneka Henson, and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley. A lunch by locally renowned caterers Bayside Bull will follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Fitzgerald Auto Mall-Mazda Annapolis
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
11AM (EST)
1930 West Street
Annapolis, MD 21401
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
Fitzgerald Auto Mall was founded in 1966 with a single dealership. Today Fitzgerald represents more than 30 brands in locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Florida. The FitzWay brand of service is synonymous with no hassle, no haggle upfront pricing with a transparent process. Fitzgerald Auto Malls operates a Management System that is certified to ISO9001 for Quality and an Environmental Management System certified to ISO14001.
Lauryn Hreben
ROIG Communications
+1 202-629-2306
email us here