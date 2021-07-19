Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-70 Bridges Project Update: Single Lane Closures on I-70 Westbound on Friday, July 23

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that, beginning Friday, July 23, 2021, there will be single lane closures on I-70 Westbound in the Elm Grove area (milepost 5.23). The Exit 5 on-ramp to I-70 Westbound will also be closed during this time. These closures will take place from 9:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23 to 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

