Hennessey Digital Launches Proprietary Client Platform, Brings Radical Transparency to Digital Marketing ROI

client entry point to the Hennessey Digital Platform

This tool really puts the data out there. If we’re not doing our job and getting results, it will show. But I’d rather be visible than not have integrity in what we do.” — Jason Hennessey

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennessey Digital, a leading digital marketing agency for the legal industry, has launched a proprietary client platform that delivers real-time insights and transparency into digital marketing ROI.

Created by the company’s in-house engineering and development team, the Hennessey Digital Platform (“the Platform”) is a centralized portal for website analytics, content production tracking, and lead attribution.

Tailored based on client data and feedback, the Platform came from a need for total transparency into digital marketing ROI and the activities agencies perform for their clients to prevent decisions based on bad data.

Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital’s founder and CEO, explains:

“We’ve seen clients make decisions based on leads being attributed to the wrong source, and we also see other agencies hide behind data, or even a lack of data. It’s easy to claim your results came from your efforts when they didn’t. The platform we developed is precise: we connect certain data points together to eliminate the guesswork behind which lead came from which source.”

Hennessey Digital’s Director of Engineering Blin Kazazi touts the Platform’s ability to track written content for clients down to the keystroke level.

“We have full visibility into the status of each piece of content internally, and clients can view the status of their content along each phase of production. We make all the data visible, so if we’re falling behind on any deliverables, our clients know immediately. The Platform gives clients peace of mind that their progress is on track,” Kazazi shares.

The Platform is currently in beta and is Hennessey Digital’s ethos of if we don’t meet or exceed expectations, we deserve to be fired in action.

“This tool really puts the data out there. If we’re not doing our job and getting results, it will show,” Hennessey shares. “But I’d rather be visible than not have integrity in what we do.”

The gradual rollout of the Platform to clients will take place over the coming months, and Hennessey Digital’s web development team will incorporate client feedback to make enhancements for future versions.

The Platform is the latest development from Hennessey Digital, continuing their legacy as a marketing technology company within an agency.



About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally-recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 125 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America in 2019 and 2020 and the Financial Times list of fastest-growing companies in the Americas in 2020 and 2021 and was recently recognized as a 2021 Vet100 honoree for the fastest-growing veteran-owned companies in the U.S.