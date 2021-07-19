Henderson Interchange Project Public Information In-Person Meeting July 22

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), in cooperation with the City of Henderson, is holding an in-person public information meeting about the Henderson Interchange project on Thursday, July 22, at the Lifeguard Arena, Center Ice Room at 222 S. Water Street in downtown Henderson from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. It will be an open house style meeting with displays and project staff available to answer questions with a presentation at 5:30 p.m. A live streaming option will also be available at: www.dot.nv.gov/hendersoninterchange.

The Henderson Interchange project is anticipated to improve safety, freeway operations, and regional mobility, as well as enhance air quality and to reduce travel delays. NDOT is preparing a study to evaluate and document the proposed project’s potential environmental impacts following a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) feasibility study completed in 2020. Decisions made from this environmental study will guide the final design and eventually construction.

Meanwhile, residents can still participate in the 24/7 virtual public meeting through August 5 at www.dot.nv.gov/hendersoninterchange, making comments via the website, in-person, written or by email to henderson.interchange@dot.nv.gov through August 5. For additional information, contact NDOT Project Manager David Bowers at 123 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101 or via the project phone: (702) 582-9933.

Requests for auxiliary aids, disability services or limited English proficiency should be made with as much advance notice as possible to NDOT Public Hearings Officer Cassie Mlynarek at (702) 232-5288 or email cmlynarek@dot.nv.gov.