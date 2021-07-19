Four Hunting Packages Available in 2021 Tennessee Conservation Raffle

NASHVILLE --- Four diverse hunting packages in the Volunteer State are among the prizes being offered in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF) 2021 Conservation Raffle. Ten prize packages, plus an additional 100 prizes will be awarded in the TWRF’s Conservation Raffle. This year’s Conservation Raffle is highlighted by a $50,000 voucher which can be applied to a new Ford vehicle from any Mid-South Ford dealership.

The hunting packages include an elk tag in the Tennessee Premier Elk Zone, a deer hunt on Presidents Island in Shelby County, a turkey hunt in the annual Governor’s One-Shot event, and a waterfowl hunting trip. In addition, each of the packages include other prizes.

The winner of the elk package will receive the 2021 Tennessee Conservation elk tag for the fall rifle hunt in the premier elk hunting zone in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. The package also includes a Weatherby Mark V Weathermark LT .270 rifle, Crimson Trace scope, TERTA Multi-Pursuit Custom Shield, and choice of Danner hunting boots.

The winner of the Presidents Island package is can participate in two, 3-day President’s Island Bow Hunts, Tennessee’s most coveted whitetail deer quota hunt. The winner of this package will also receive a PSE Coalition Frontier, TETRA Multi-Pursuit AmpPods, Hawk Helium Pro Hang-On Stand & Climbing Sticks, and choice of LaCrosse Hunting Boots.

The waterfowl package includes a duck hunt with Final Flight Outfitters in northwest Tennessee for a 2-day, 4-person hunt during the 2021-22 season. Meals and lodging at Final Flight Lodge are included. Also the winner will receive a Retay Masai Mara 12 gauge shotgun, TETRA Waterfowl AlphaShields. Realtree hunting clothing, and choice of LaCrosse hunting waders.

The winner of this package will be a participant in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation’s 2022 Governor’s One Shot Turkey Hunt and festivities in Franklin April 2, 2022. The winner will hunt with Five-time world champion turkey caller Preston Pittman. Other turkey package prizes are a Tri-Star Viper G2 Turkey .410, TETRA Hearing Turkey AmpPods, Pack Rabbit 2021 Hunters combo, choice of LaCrosse hunting boots, full collection of Preston Pittman game calls, and Longleaf Camo Hunting Clothing

Other packages include a UTV, a precision long-range shooting package, a Tennessee Henry rifle, a Tracker Pro Team boat, a $5,000 Academy + Sports gift card, plus 100 winners will receive a knife. All 10 packages feature additional items and details of the prizes can be found at https://www.twrf.net/.

A single ticket is $20, three tickets for $50, and 10 for $100 and are on sale now until midnight Aug. 15. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets that can be purchased, and the more tickets purchased, the better opportunity you have of grabbing one of the packages. Raffle tickets may be purchased online directly at https://raffle.twrf.net/

Ten winning tickets will be drawn in order and those winners will be asked to prioritize their prize choices.

One hundred percent of the funds from the raffle goes to support wildlife conservation in Tennessee. TWRF is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting habitat conservation, responsible land stewardship, and Tennessee's hunting and fishing heritage for the benefit of TWRA and Tennessee's outdoor enthusiasts.

---TWRA---