National Hunting and Fishing Day September 28; Deer Archery, Fall Turkey Seasons Open

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be celebrating 2024 National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHFD) on Saturday, Sept. 28. This special day recognizes generations of sportsmen and women for their contributions to the rich tradition of wildlife conservation funded by hunting, fishing, and boating license sales.

One of the main goals of National Hunting and Fishing Day is to recruit new hunters and anglers by encouraging participation and increasing public awareness of the connection between hunting, angling, and conservation.

“We encourage people of all ages to go outdoors and experience the mental and physical benefits of outdoor recreation,” says TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon. “TWRA offers events throughout the year to teach people the skill they need to enjoy hunting and fishing, and we are grateful for license buyers who support wildlife conservation through their purchases.”

Wildlife and fisheries conservation in Tennessee is primarily funded by the sales of hunting and fishing licenses, boating registrations, and a portion of the Real Estate Transfer Tax. In addition to license sales, TWRA also receives federal grant funding from excise taxes on the sale and manufacturing of certain outdoor recreation gear, firearms, ammunition, and fishing equipment.

National Hunting and Fishing Day was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 to recognize hunters and anglers for their financial contributions to wildlife conservation. The event is celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

September 28 is also the launch of the statewide fall archery season for deer and the fall archery season for turkey in select counties. Check the 2024-25 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide for specific season regulations and visit TNWildlife.org for more information on events and opportunities to get involved.

