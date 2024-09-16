Commission to Hold One-Day Meeting at Paris Landing State Park

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will return to Paris Landing State Park Lodge for a one-day meeting on Friday, Sept. 20. The meeting will start at 9 a.m.

A new video titled “Safe Boating Near Locks and Dams” will be presented. The video was produced by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency in partnership with, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Coast Guard and Hardin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

Retired TWRA Wildlife and Forestry employee Mark Gudlin will be recognized for his induction into the National Bobwhite and Grasslands Initiative Hall of Fame. He served in a variety of roles during a 38-year TWRA career and was serving as Habitat Program Manager upon his retirement in 2021.

Will Bowling from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will be recognized for a $300,00 donation from the Foundation and the Mildred T. Edwards Trust. The gift will go toward purchasing a 1,322-acre tract at North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

There will also be a preview for rules and regulations governing licenses, permit fees, and boating certificates.

The Commission will meet at Paris Landing State Park for the first time in 15 years.

