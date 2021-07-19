F&G commission changes swan tags to controlled hunt for 2021

At its July meeting, the Idaho Fish and Game commission adopted a controlled hunt drawing to distribute swan tags for the 2021 season. Because the initial fall controlled hunt application period for game birds (turkey) has already ended, the application period will coincide with the second big game controlled hunt application period, which runs Aug. 5-15.

There will be 50 swan tags available, which are valid only in North Idaho. Similar to big game controlled hunts, no more than 10 percent of the controlled hunt tags can be purchased by nonresidents.

Idaho’s swan season is limited to hunting in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, and Kootenai counties only. The season runs Oct. 19 through Dec. 1. This is the second year for swan hunting in North Idaho.

Hunters with a valid 2021 Idaho hunting license may apply for swan tags starting Aug. 5 at any license vendor, Fish and Game office, or with a credit card online at license.gooutdoorsidaho.com, or by calling 1-800-554-8685. There is an additional fee for online and phone orders. Only two hunters may be submitted in a group application for swan tags, similar to turkey controlled hunt applications.

Application fee for residents is $6.25 and $14.75 for nonresidents. Tags will cost $22.75 each for residents and $74.25 for nonresidents.

For more information go to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/swan.