Maryland Career & Technical Education Students Shine at National Leadership and Skills Conference

July 19, 2021

Over Half of Maryland Competitors Finish in National Top Ten

BALTIMORE, MD (July 19, 2021) – Maryland Career and Technical Education (CTE) students recently participated in technical skill competitions organized by SkillsUSA, a nonprofit organization for students in CTE programs. A team of Maryland’s most talented CTE high school students showcased their mastery in 61 technical skill competitions at the 57th Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC) in June 2021.

Competing against 3,400 student champions from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Maryland SkillsUSA delegation brought home 13 medals in Nurse Assisting, Additive Manufacturing, Audio-Radio Production, Commercial Drone, Customer Service, Plumbing, Promotional Bulletin Board, and Medical Terminology competitions.

“We at MSDE are extremely proud of our Maryland CTE students in performing so well at the SkillsUSA conference,” said State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury. “We know that CTE is an incredibly important part of Maryland education, providing academic knowledge and technical skills to help students succeed in their future careers. Congratulations to the Maryland NLSC delegation!”

SkillsUSA is a Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), providing co-curricular learning experiences that allow CTE students to engage in competitive events to demonstrate their mastery of technical skills. Maryland’s 6,000 SkillsUSA student members have consistently demonstrated their expertise and professionalism while participating throughout the year in a variety of leadership and competitive conferences.

The following students placed in the top 10 at NLSC:

SkillsUSA Maryland National Top Ten 2021 National Leadership and Skills Conference

Silver Medal – Nurse Assisting Jaimee Reed: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Bronze Medal – Additive Manufacturing Adebola Adeyemi and Edwin Niemandt: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Bronze Medal – Audio-Radio Production Kathryn Moats and Grady O’Neill: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Bronze Medal – Commercial Drone (Demonstration) Joshua Montgomery, Abigail Sandberg, and Nolen Willey: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Bronze Medal – Customer Service Abigail Sandberg: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

Bronze Medal – Plumbing Andrew Hahn, Jr.: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

Bronze Medal – Promotional Bulletin Board Joshua Bowman, Luke Detota, and Kim Yonder: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

Bronze Medal – Medical Terminology Dunni Ojumu: Western School of Technology – Baltimore County

4th Place – American Spirit Melody Baker and Lauren Cook: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

4th Place – Aviation Maintenance Technology Ryan Bryant: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

4th Place – Career Pathways – Natural Resources – Agriculture – Food Andrew Dickerson, Viren Mistry, Curtis Sechler, and Levi Venable, Jr.: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Crime Scene Investigation Abigail Christian, Tessa Croyle, and Bella Koeung-Zambrana: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Entrepreneurship Dominic Gomez, Johnny Rodriguez, Anthony Terselic, and Rachel Ullman: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Graphic Communications Lillian Hipp: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

4th Place – Graphic Imaging-Sublimation Kathryn Cummings: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

4th Place – Dental Assisting Sarah Saxon: Center of Applied Technology South – Anne Arundel County

4th Place – Medical Assisting Adrianna Flickinger: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

4th Place – Principles of Engineering and Technology Liam King: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

5th Place – Career Pathways – Arts and Communication Simon Granados Duran and Misael Marin, Ellie Stevens: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

5th Place – Medical Math Annalee Johnson: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

6th Place – Career Pathways – Industrial and Engineering Technology Maxwell Baba, Leila Cornejo, and Andrew Dickerson: Frederick Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

6th Place – Criminal Justice Alexander Sohm: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

6th Place – Health Knowledge Bowl Samaria Miles, Allyson Raley, Andera Rivera, and Christian Wolpert: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

7th Place – Cyber Security Zachary Crespo and Andrew Fitzurka: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

7th Place – Diesel Equipment Technology Anthony Steele: Center of Applied Technology North – Anne Arundel County

7th Place – Prepared Speech Jessica Beck: Worcester Technical High School – Worcester County

8th Place – Advertising Design Stephanie Zirkenbach: Carroll County Career and Technology Center – Carroll County

8th Place – Early Childhood Education Chloe Wooden: North Point High School for STI – Charles County

8th Place – Nail Care Kayla Pineda-Martinez: Thomas Edison High School of Technology – Montgomery County

8th Place – Sheet Metal Donald Haycraft Jr.: Frederick County Career and Technology Center – Frederick County

9th Place – Electrical Construction Wiring Justin Young: Calvert Career and Technology Academy – Calvert County

9th Place – Industrial Motor Control Jayden Miller: Center for Career and Technical Education – Allegany County

9th Place – Related Technical Math Shaheer Imam: Western School of Technology – Baltimore County

10th Place – Broadcast News Production Justin Brown, Aiden Buchness, Lydia Landreth, and Jacob Straub: Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center – St. Mary’s County

For more information about SkillsUSA, please contact Charles Wallace, Coordinator of Career Programs and Student Organizations, Division of Career and College Readiness, at charles.wallace@maryland.gov or 410-767-8872.

Additional information can also be found on the Division of Career and College Readiness website or the official SkillsUSA Maryland website.

