Opportunity Zone Conference Launches at AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation in Las Vegas.
Steven Witkoff - Chairman & CEO, Witkoff, Steve Nson - CEO & Founder, AnySizeDeals & Anthony Scaramucci - Founder & Managing Partner, SkyBridge Capital at ASDSummit 2019
AnySizeDeals announced that it’s launching ASDSummit, a major Opportunity Zone conference during AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting the most important Opportunity Zone event of the year (AnySizeDeals Week) in the most exciting city in the World.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnySizeDeals announced today that it’s launching ASDSummit, a major Opportunity Zone conference during AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
— Steve Nson
AnySizeDeals Week takes place from September 7th - 10th, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
This is a first of its kind festival focused on connecting the leaders in real estate, tech, finance and government to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the built world.
Topics covered include Opportunity Zones, PropTech, the Future of Work, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, SPACs and much more.
AnySizeDeals Week is a combination of 4 incredible events, and the first of these events is the ASDSummit. It takes place on September 7th, 2021 and the focus of the ASDSummit is on innovation in the multifamily sector and Opportunity Zone space.
Notable speakers during the ASDSummit as part of AnySizeDeals Week include:
• Bill Shopoff – CEO & President, Shopoff Realty
• Barrie Nichols – VP of Leasing & Marketing, The Michaels Organization
• Peter Ciganik – Managing Director, GTIS Partners
• John G. Balboni – Partner, Sullivan & Worcester, LLP
• Carolyn G. Goodman - Mayor of Las Vegas,
• Alex Bhathal - Managing Partner of RevOZ Capital and Co-Owner of The Sacramento Kings,
• Daryl Fairweather - Chief Economist at Redfin and,
• Daryl J. Carter - Chairman of Avanath, to name a few.
“There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting the most important Opportunity Zone event of the year in the most exciting city in the World,” said Steve Nson, CEO and Founder of AnySizeDeals Week.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale at AnySizeDealsWeek.com. To speak or sponsor the event please email support@anysizedals.com
About AnySizeDeals
AnySizeDeals (ASD) provides global events in the real estate innovation space. Learn more information at https://anysizedeals.com.
