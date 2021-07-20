IDS and Tamarack Ink Partnership to Drive Continued Momentum of IDScloud Adoption

Tamarack Technologies to support digital transformation of the equipment finance industry through the deployment of IDScloud.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise solutions for secured finance today announced it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Tamarack Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of digital transformation services and solutions for equipment finance. The partnership will capitalize on the increasing demand for IDScloud and accelerate the migration of equipment finance firms to the leading end-to-end SaaS solution for equipment finance.

“We are excited to partner with Daniel Nelson and the innovative team at Tamarack,” stated Katie Emmel, IDS’ Chief Operating Officer. “Tamarack has built a great reputation in the market over many years and with their dedicated focus to the equipment finance industry are well-positioned to support our strategy. Tamarack provides a wealth of industry and technical expertise and complementary solutions to this partnership. As demand for digital transformation continues to increase, especially as organizations move to the cloud, Tamarack brings the right combination of skills and technologies to support the growing number of equipment finance firms migrating to IDScloud.”

An independent software and technology services provider, Tamarack has been helping lessors realize greater value from their operations through innovation and integration for more than 20 years. Through this partnership, Tamarack will leverage its extensive knowledge of the U.S. equipment finance market to support IDS in identifying new IDScloud opportunities, provide consulting services to support customer onboarding to IDScloud, and providing a suite of data, IoT, and workflow automation solutions to IDS clients.

“Tamarack and IDS share a digital vision to bring innovation to the equipment finance market,” said Tamarack founder and CEO Daniel Nelson. “There has been a marked shift in the need to embrace digital transformation and specifically cloud-based solutions. As a result, companies across the equipment finance ecosystem are seeking solutions for capturing and using operational and other types of data to streamline the decision-making process and improve customer service. We are excited to join IDS in the advancing this vision. Being part of the IDS marketplace enables us to create the pathways for integration and value-added applications.”

IDScloud is a secure, open, and scalable platform delivering a full range of secured finance applications including, equipment finance, asset-based lending, factoring, and automotive finance solutions. With strong investment, IDScloud customers benefit from ongoing innovation, scale, data access, and an increasing number of leading third-party integrations built into the platform. This unique combination of capabilities delivers a comprehensive solution to meet the ever-evolving needs of the secured finance industry.

About Tamarack Technology, Inc.

Tamarack Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of independent software, operational, and technology services supporting the equipment finance industry. For more than 20 years, Tamarack has been helping lessors protect their investments, improve business performance, and provide customers with access to solutions that enhance operations. The company integrates and supports origination and portfolio management systems as well as critical functions such as lease accounting, sales tax, insurance and UCC compliance. Tamarack's software products connect and integrate key ecosystem applications with real-time data. The company also provides integration, implementation, and data migration services, as well as automation products for several leading industry portfolio management platforms. For more information, please email discover@tamaracknow.com or visit www.tamaracknow.com.

About IDS

IDS offers a suite of secured finance technologies in the equipment finance, working capital, and automotive finance sectors, helping banks, specialty finance firms, and OEM captive organizations drive operational efficiency, build their businesses, and fuel economic growth. Organizations of all sizes rely on our technologies and consultative services to optimize and automate business processes covering the full digital customer journey. Our software solutions are built on IDScloud, a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers best-in-class simplicity, scalability, and affordability. Co-headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. and Milton Keynes, U.K., IDS serves more than 300 customers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.