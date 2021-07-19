Krayden, Inc. Announces New, Upgraded Value Added Services

Krayden Updates Value Added services with: Vendor Managed Inventory, Quick Delivery Laser-Cut Preforms, Same Day Shipping on Vacuum Bagging Materials and more

Denver, CO based Krayden, Inc., a leading Distributor of Specialty Chemicals to the Aerospace, Electronics,

Transportation, Energy and Industrial sectors, has added the following upgraded value-added services to support their partner customers:

Krayden Managed Inventory (KMI)

KMI is a web based (no install required) proprietary program that measures consumption, shelf life, order status and usage history in real time. With scheduled reporting and dashboards, KMI will track projects and/or custom codes to reduce entry errors, improve fill rates and reduce stock outs.

Check out KMI here

Quick Delivery Laser-Cut Preforms

Through new acquisition Bonding Source, Krayden offers in-stock, immediate delivery of epoxy pastes/films, custom pre-forms, bonding wire, bonding ribbon, wire bonding tools and hot plates to serve the microelectronics and RF/Microwave industries.

Check out Bonding Source services here

Same Day Shipping on Vacuum Bagging Materials

Through new acquisition Northern Composites, Krayden now offers Northern Composites branded vacuum bagging materials and composites to serve the Medical, Aerospace and Marine industries. Our portfolio includes prepregs, process materials, woven reinforcements, component resins, release agents and more.

Check out Northern Composites services here

Custom Labeling, Packaging, Fabrication and more

Krayden Custom Solutions eliminate waste, increase production yields, save space and lower costs via our custom packaging, formulation, fabrication and labeling/barcoding services. Our technical expertise and deep experience with customized solutions begin with our premier product lines, expert advice and personalized services to help deliver solutions for your engineering challenges.

For more information, contact Mike Martin, Director of Marketing, at mmartin@krayden.com or (720) 542-7005.

About Krayden, Inc.

Krayden is an engineered solutions distributor of adhesives, sealants and specialty chemicals. Partnered with industry leaders like Dow, Henkel and other leading suppliers, Krayden serves a wide array of global companies in the Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, Electronics and General Industrial markets.

