DEQ to host a public hearing on Duke Energy landfill permit for Mayo Coal Ash Impoundment Closure

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) will host a virtual public hearing on Tuesday, August 10, on a draft solid waste permit for a new, lined landfill at the Mayo Steam Electric Plant. The draft permit will include Duke Energy’s construction and operation of a new landfill (called the Ash Basin Landfill) for the disposal of excavated coal ash at the Mayo facility. Members of the public are invited to attend the hearing online or by phone and provide their comments on the proposed permit.

The Department approved the Coal Ash Impoundment Closure Plan for the Mayo Steam Electric Plant facility on April 29, 2020. The closure by excavation of the coal ash impoundments is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between NCDEQ, Duke Energy, and community and environmental groups.

The Mayo Steam Electric Plant is located at 10660 Boston Road, north of the City of Roxboro in Person County. The closure by excavation of the Ash Basin impoundment includes the construction of a new lined landfill to dispose of excavated coal ash residuals. The new Ash Basin Landfill will be located partially within the former footprint of the Ash Basin beside Boston Road. Approximately 42 acres, the new landfill will be designed to hold nearly 5.3 million cubic yards of coal ash and will stand 180 feet tall, rising approximately 170 feet above Boston Road.

Event title: Duke Energy’s Mayo Steam Electric Plant Ash Basin Landfill Virtual Public Hearing

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m.

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 161 517 2634

WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/3i3i1eH

Event Password: NCDWM

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:30 p.m. on August 10, 2021. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3yPwbXG or call 919-707-8233.

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments may be submitted by email to mayocomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line "Duke Mayo Landfill”. Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on August 27, 2021.

The draft permit, permit application and environmental justice draft report can be found at:https://bit.ly/36K3obj.

