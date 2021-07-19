The Association for Data and Cyber Governance Names Paul Demello to its Advisory Board.

ADCG Logo

Paul's understanding of risk management and financial sector regulatory matters is unparalleled” — Joy Intriago

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) has named Paul Demello, Director of Investment Risk Management and Compliance for North America at BNP Paribas Asset Management, to its Advisory Board. ADCG is a membership association of data, cybersecurity, and governance, risk, & compliance (GRC) professionals. The association provides educational resources, news insights, training, and certification courses for its global members.

Mr. Demello brings over 20 years of audit, finance, risk management, and regulatory compliance experience to the Board. BNP Paribas Asset Management is an international banking group with headquarters in France. It is the largest bank in Europe and the world's seventh-largest by total assets. In his current role, Paul is responsible for a wide range of enterprise risk management and governance issues. "I look forward to joining the ADCG Advisory Board in order to help continue the organization's mission of bringing thought leadership and insight on matters of data privacy, data protection, and cybersecurity governance to the organization's members and the industry as a whole," Mr. Demello said.

ADCG is a unique organization in the industry. "Many organizations have forced their employees to become too specialized in their job function," remarked Joy Intriago, Managing Director of ADCG, "when your data management, cybersecurity, and compliance teams aren't communicating is when we start to see trouble. We see this borne out in the headlines every day, so we are trying to bridge that divide by bringing these functions together and providing a common language." The Advisory Board reflects this mission in its diversity of backgrounds. The Board includes leaders from the highest levels of the public and private sector, working in both technological and compliance roles. "Paul's understanding of risk management and financial sector regulatory matters is unparalleled. He has the unique ability to communicate detailed technical matters to the highest levels of an organization," Ms. Intriago added.