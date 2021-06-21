ADCG ANNOUNCES ELIZABETH YOUNG-LABERGE AS PANELIST AT DATA PRIVACY & PROTECTION SPECIALIST COURSE

DPPS Certificate

New privacy legislation is appearing, disappearing, mutating, and reappearing at a rate that boggles the mind.” — Elizabeth Young-LaBerge

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance announces Elizabeth Young-LaBerge as a guest panelist at the Data Privacy and Protection Specialist Certification Course on July 13th and 14th. Ms. Young-LaBerge is Senior Director of Advocacy & Counsel at the Credit Union National Association (CUNA). CUNA is the only national association that advocates for the entire credit union movement. Ms. Young-LaBerge draws on her previous experience as Senior Regulatory Counsel at the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU) where she served as the lead on privacy and data security issues, advocating on behalf of the credit union industry in communications with federal regulators. In addition to her legal and journalistic written contributions, Ms. Young-LaBerge has also been a featured guest on the U.S. National Privacy Legislation Podcast. ADCG is thrilled to bring her unique insight to the Data Privacy and Protection Specialist (DPPS) Course.

The virtual Data Privacy and Protection Specialist Course is designed for companies of all sizes across all industry sectors. The course is led by Global Cyber Risk CEO and Forbes contributor Jody Westby. Through the interactive presentation, panel discussion, and multiple workshops, attendees will learn to create or expand a data privacy protection function within their organization. The course moves beyond data subject to privacy laws, focusing on the valuable data targeted by cybercriminals - proprietary and confidential data and intellectual property. DPPS combines the compliance requirements of data privacy with the cybersecurity skills of data protection. It is suitable for governance, risk, compliance, information security, and technology professionals.