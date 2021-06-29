Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Association for Data and Cyber Governances Welcomes Data Affect as an Affiliate Member

Association for Data and Cyber Governance

Having industry-leading experts from ADCG will only make this journey more enriching and educational.”
— Ujwala Pulamarasetti, CEO of Data Affect

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Data and Cyber Governance has named Data Affect as its newest Affiliate Member. Data Affect is a data management firm specializing in the delivery of data governance, enterprise data strategy, solutions architecture, data warehousing, data integrations, data security & privacy management, business analysis, and agile project management services to diverse clients across multiple industries.

Data Affect has expertise in providing end-to-end business consulting services, implementation, and technology solutions for initiatives encompassing data governance, data privacy, data quality, data integration, and overall data lifecycle management. “Our relation with the customer doesn’t stop at solution/service delivery," said Ujwala Pulamarasetti, CEO of Data Affect. "We have always relished being an indelible part of our customer's data governance journey by empowering and enabling them at every step. Having industry-leading experts from ADCG will only make this journey more enriching and educational."

During the coming year, ADCG and Data Affect will produce a number of educational resources. "The experts at Data Affect will be instrumental in providing informational content to ADCG members," said Joy Intriago, Managing Director of the Association for Data and Cyber Governance. "Data Affect offers high-quality technical and tactical insights through their data management services, and we look forward to showcasing their knowledge."

The partnership with Data Affect works to fulfill the mission of the Association for Data and Cyber Governance. Their acumen will help ADCG in its goal of connecting data management, cybersecurity, and governance professionals to break down silos, facilitate communication, and increase knowledge within organizations and across industry sectors.

