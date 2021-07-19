Major PropTech Conference - AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation Launches in Las Vegas
AnySizeDeals is launching AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation from September 7th - 10th, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting the most important PropTech event of the year(AnySizeDeals Week) in the most exciting city in the World.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATE, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnySizeDeals announced today that it’s launching AnySizeDeals Week - The Festival of Real Estate Innovation.
The event takes place from September 7th - 10th, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
This is a first of its kind festival focused on connecting the leaders in real estate, tech, finance and government to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the built world.
Topics covered include Opportunity Zones, PropTech, the Future of Work, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, SPACs and much more.
The idea behind AnySizeDeals Week is to connect the leading real estate owners to the top innovators in order to solve today’s most pressing real estate challenges.
Notable speakers at AnySizeDeals Week include:
• Carolyn G. Goodman - Mayor of Las Vegas,
• Alex Bhathal - Managing Partner of RevOZ Capital and Co-Owner of The Sacramento Kings,
• David Weiden - Co-Founder of Khosla Ventures,
• Daryl Fairweather - Chief Economist at Redfin,
• Daryl J. Carter - Chairman of Avanath,
• Andrew Flint – Co-Founder, Occupier,
• Kia Nejatian – Principal, Second Century Ventures and
• John J. Lee – Mayor of North Las Vegas to name a few.
“There is no better way to celebrate the re-opening of the economy than by hosting the most important PropTech event of the year in the most exciting city in the World,” said Steve Nson, CEO and Founder of AnySizeDeals Week.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale at AnySizeDealsWeek.com. If you are interested in speaking or sponsoring please email support@anysizedeals.com
About AnySizeDeals
AnySizeDeals (ASD) provides global events in the real estate innovation space. Learn more information at https://anysizedeals.com.
Contact: Conference Press Team, support@anysizedeals.com
Steve Nson
AnySizeDeals, LLC
