Y Combinator-backed Feroot Security Raises $2.5M Seed Funding and Adds New Advisors

Feroot Security Raises $2.5M Seed Funding and Adds New Advisors, including Justin Berman (Dropbox), John Skubel (Bugsnag.), Dave Wichers (EY)

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leading provider of front-end cybersecurity products, today announced the closing of $2.5 million seed round funding by cybersecurity veterans with the help of Y Combinator and several individual technology executives. The seed funding will be used for product development, marketing and scaling the business.

“Today security teams ask themselves ‘who is attacking my business and how do I stop them,’ but fail to ask ‘who is attacking our customers and our online users, and how do we stop them’,” said Ivan Tsarynny, Co-founder & CEO of Feroot Security. “Vitaliy (Lim, Co-founder & CTO) and I set out to disrupt the cybersecurity industry by building a suite of products specifically designed to help businesses ensure they can deliver safe and secure digital experiences to their online customers. The majority of companies today are focused primarily on protecting their network -- their back-end systems. Securing the front-end -- the user-side -- is the new priority. Companies don’t always realize that their customers’ private information is left open and vulnerable to client-side exposures such as eSkimming, Magecart, or Cross-site Scripting (XSS) attacks, when the customer fills out online forms, interacts with chatbots, or pays for goods and services online.”

The round’s investors include:

Jon Oberheide, Co-founder/CTO of Duo Security

Kevin Mahaffey, Founder/CTO of Lookout Security

Zane Lackey, Co-founder/CSO of Signal Sciences

Varun Badhwar, Founder/CEO of Redlock

Dave Wichers, Co-founder/COO of Aspect Security & Managing Director of Ernst & Young

Jenny Yang, CEO & Founder of Metafor Software

Michael Sutton, Former CISO of Zscaler

Sounil Yu, Former Chief Security Scientist at Bank of America

New advisors joining Feroot Security include:

Justin Berman, CISO at Thirty Madison and former Head of Security at Dropbox, as well as former CISO at Zenefits

John Skubel, VP of Sales at Bugsnag and former RVP, West Sales, at Duo Security.

Dave Wichers, Managing Director Company Ernst & Young, Co-Founder and COO of Aspect Security, Co-Founder of the OWASP Foundation and OWASP Top 10 Project lead.

“Feroot Security is working to solve an important and underappreciated security gap. Any business that interfaces with its customers digitally needs to eliminate inherent JavaScript risks,” said Justin Berman, Advisor for Feroot Security.

About Feroot Security

Feroot Security believes that customers should be able to do business with any company online securely, without risk or compromise. Feroot secures front-end web applications so businesses can deliver flawless digital user experiences to their customers. Leading brands trust Feroot to protect their front-end attack surface. Visit www.feroot.com.