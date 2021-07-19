Kent Imaging Inc. Receives Health Canada Approval on SnapshotNIR v3.0

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging has announced Health Canada’s approval for SnapshotNIR V3.0 (KD204) – now available for shipping in both official languages. This upgrade provides significant feature enhancements to the imaging technology that advances tissue assessment in acute and chronic wounds. The multitude of features include the ability to image most skin tones (overcoming the melanin barrier), linear and surface area wound measurements, easy report generation with image comparisons, and enhanced patient file management, to name a few.

“As a firmly Canadian company, we are excited to release this enhanced version of SnapshotNIR into the country. This is another critical step in our goal of delivering effective wound care and surgical solutions to care providers and improving patient outcomes,” says Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO. “The updates to SnapshotNIR V3.0 will make it easier and faster than ever to bring critical real-time and point-of-care data to the treatment path.”

SnapshotNIR utilizes near-infrared light to determine tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), which is a key indicator of tissue health. Ideal for microcirculation assessment, it conveys a comprehensive picture of the healing capacity of wounds or surgical tissue. This critical information is used to support clinical judgment in choosing, evaluating, and tracking treatment and surgical options throughout the care continuum.

“I am pleased to hear about Health Canada’s approval for SnapshotNIR V3.0 and its enhancements,” states Peter Oxley, President, TSG Medical Inc. “For many of our clients, the Snapshot device, with its easy-to-use interface and instant imaging results of tissue oxygenation, has become an integral part of the wound care treatment process to assess tissue viability and the likelihood of a wound to heal. This useful information at a practitioner’s fingertips helps to affect treatment choices for better outcomes.”

About Kent Imaging Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com.