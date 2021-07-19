Do You Know What Data You Should Delete, and When? Find Out On The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security
Information governance is the “next big thing” in information security. Why? Because we can’t get along without it anymore. Without information governance, information security can’t protect us.”HAMILTON, NJ, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Information governance is the “next big thing” in information security. Why? Because we can’t get along without it anymore. Without information governance, information security can’t protect us.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner, Pivot Point Security
Information governance is your strategy for managing data at an organization-wide level. What data will you collect, and how will you organize it? What data will you keep, and why? What data can you delete, and when? With data analytics and the disposition of sensitive data coming under greater scrutiny all the time, your business needs a data governance strategy and process that keeps you secure and compliant.
To help business and technical leaders wrap their minds around information governance and why it’s now an imperative for SMBs as well as enterprises, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features David Gould, Chief Customer Officer at EncompaaS. The show’s host is John Verry, Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• What is information governance and why should you care?
• Data mapping—pitfalls and potential benefits
• How to overcome the “fear of deletion” and why this is so important
• Balancing value creation, value preservation and information governance
If your business needs to comply with data privacy regulations and avoid headline-making data breaches, put this podcast episode with David Gould on your must-listen list.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
