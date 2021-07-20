DAYTON T. BROWN, INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 SCHOLARSHIP AWARD WINNERS
Ms. Angela Chewning presents the 2021 scholarship awards to Ethan Deutsch and Jacob Danziger
The goal of our scholarship program is to inspire the next generation of engineers”BOHEMIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) is excited to announce the winners of its annual scholarships. Ethan Deutsch from Sayville High School and Jacob Danziger from Connetquot High School were chosen from a very competitive field of applicants and were each awarded $2,000 scholarships. Jacob will be attending Union College in New York and Ethan will be attending the University of Delaware in the fall.
Each June, DTB awards scholarships to extraordinary students in the Sayville and Connetquot High Schools who have chosen the engineering field of study as they continue their education. Finalists are selected on the basis of their leadership and academic skills, participation in extracurricular activities at school and in the community, volunteerism, and financial need.
“We are pleased to award this year’s scholarships to Ethan and Jacob and wish them the very best in their college careers,” commented Angela Chewning, Vice President of Human Resources at DTB. “The goal of our scholarship program is to inspire the next generation of engineers by enabling students to develop the skills needed to be innovators, leaders, and creative problem solvers who will make the world a better place.”
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
The Engineering & Test Division provides testing services for aerospace and defense, life support and survival equipment, and automobile, rail, transit, and other systems. Standalone engineering services include component and system evaluation, design and fabrication of specialized test equipment, field data acquisition, instrument calibration, design and failure analysis, preparation of test procedures, product improvement, and reverse engineering services.
The Technical Services Division provides technical documentation and logistics/maintenance planning. Typical publication and illustration services include technical writing, technical illustration and graphics, data conversions, parts listing, and S1000D training and support. Logistics services include parts provisioning, supportability analysis, level of repair analysis, and other maintenance planning support.
The Mission Systems Division supports DoD rapid prototyping and limited production of updates to military aircraft and ground systems with a focus on the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance community. Offering the breadth and depth of engineering expertise required to understand system requirements for design, prototyping, production, and support, Mission Systems delivers the best solution for your mission-critical program.
