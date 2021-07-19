News Release - Suspicious fires in Highgate

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Highgate, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – St. Albans Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 21A202623 and 21A202629

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Chris Boyd- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 7/16/2021 Approximately 12:44 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 708 Lamkin Street, Highgate, Vermont

707 Lamkin Street, Highgate, Vermont

Homeowner: Bonnie Messier, Highgate, Vermont

Debra Greenwood, Highgate, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 16, 2021, at approximately 0044 hours, the Highgate Fire Department responded to 708 Lamkin Street in Highgate for a reported structure fire involving a small shed/garage type building. Upon arrival, the fire department found the structure to be fully involved. Despite their efforts the structure was unable to be saved. As the Highgate Fire Department completed their suppression efforts, they were notified of a second fire that had started across the street at 707 Lamkin Street. Fire crews immediately began suppression efforts on the residence and were able to suppression the fire and evacuate the homeowner without injuries. The residence at 707 Lamkin Street sustained extensive damage as a result of the fire. The shed/garage structure located at 708 Lamkin Street sustained extensive damage and is considered a total loss.

There were no injuries reported for either incident.

As part of his scene assessment, Highgate Fire Chief Joe Depatie contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of both fires.

These fires remain under investigation and are both considered suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award

Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Det. Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B – West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421 ext 4490

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

