Mintec acquires Kairos Commodities to extend commodity intelligence into forecasting

Mintec Kairos - A Mintec Company Mintec Analytics

Leading commodities price analytics and forecasting businesses come together to supercharge customers' cost control and risk management capabilities.

Customers tell us understanding future price trends are critical to their profitability, so we acquired the leading commodity forecasting business to ensure they have everything they need in one place” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

• Customers will have the 'one-stop shop' for commodity price data, analysis and forecasting

• Acquisition to accelerate Mintec's growth in the $139 BN global data market*

Mintec, a leading global provider of pricing data and analytics for food, agricultural and manufacturing commodities, announced its acquisition of Kairos Commodities, an independent provider of price forecasting and hedging recommendations across softs, grains, vegetable oils, dairy, meat, metals, packaging, energy, freight and currencies.

The addition of Kairos to the Mintec business enables organisations across the value chain to obtain a comprehensive view of key commodity markets and their future price evolution, providing market professionals with critical intelligence to support their procurement, budgeting and risk management strategies.

"We are delighted that Kairos is now part of Mintec. Our customers can develop their future commercial strategy by accessing robust and reliable price forecasts and hedging recommendations for the key commodities that they buy," said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec. "Our customers often tell us that understanding future price trends are critical to their profitability, so we acquired the leading commodity forecasting business to ensure they have everything they need in one place. By integrating Kairos into our award-winning SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, we'll be offering the most advanced 'one-stop shop' for procurement and risk managers globally”, Spencer continued.

"By joining the well-renowned Mintec business, our clients can benefit from access to over 14,000 price series across 650 commodities along with detailed market analysis," added Soren Vammen, CEO of Kairos. "As part of Mintec, we will be able to extend our commodity forecasting by leveraging the extensive data coverage provided through the huge Mintec price database. This partnership really is the perfect union."

In the global food, beverage and manufacturing industries, hedging price risk is essential, especially during periods of significant volatility and rapid inflation. However, many companies lack the necessary resource or expertise to forecast prices and identify the best time to hedge through the timing of supply contracts or the use of financial derivatives. By combining Mintec's 35 years of market experience in price discovery with Kairos' expertise for developing price forecasts and hedging recommendations, companies can now get the clearest, most actionable insight to inform their future buying decisions.

"The value of Kairos is its unique methodology and track record in providing reliable forecasts and timely hedging recommendations, which our customers have found to be a formidable asset for budgeting, planning and in the timing of any future spending commitments.", said Tom Bundgaard, Chief Analyst at Kairos. "The analyst team is very excited to continue our adventure in commodity forecasting as part of Mintec.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence.

http://www.mintecglobal.com

About Kairos

Kairos Commodities is a leading-edge provider of commodity market intelligence and commodity risk management. The services are delivered through a subscription based, web platform that supports a fast-growing number of companies in achieving a competitive advantage through superior management of commodity risk exposures. The platform provides clients with advanced tools within cost and risk management, a wide range of highly valuable market information and price forecasts with a very high reliability.

https://www.kairoscommodities.com/

Data-driven insight into food commodity prices