Dribbles The All-Knowing Cat Announces New Children’s Education Book, “Dribbles’ ABCs”
Dribbles’ second children’s book is now available for purchase on AmazonPENSACOLA, FL, US, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dribbles The All-Knowing Cat, an interactive character early childhood education tool, is pleased to announce its second children’s book titled “Dribbles’ ABCs.” Written by Troy Watts, the new book makes learning the alphabet fun for young children by using colorful, unique and engaging letter designs.
“Dribbles’ ABCs” is the second book in a series of many to come. It is also part of Dribbles The All-Knowing Cat’s extensive early childhood education program designed to help children grow, learn and play as early as possible. The program features interactive, animated and recorded YouTube videos that engage children in both creative and academic subjects like music, art, the alphabet, counting, colors, shapes and much more. Along with the new book, one of Dribbles’ latest YouTube videos teaches children the alphabet in English and Spanish.
“What started as a tee-shirt character turned into an entire educational program to help parents teach their young children the fundamentals as they enter into the golden years of early childhood education,” said Troy Watts, a United States Marine Veteran and Creator of Dribbles The All-Knowing Cat. “We understand that parents are looking for entertaining yet educational content to make learning fun for their kids. We look forward to growing our content and pipeline of tools.”
Watts plans to launch a third children’s book in fall 2021. Also coming soon is a plush toy of Dribbles and his friends Nicky, Blicky and Ricky, which will be available for purchase on the website.
For information about Dribbles The All-Knowing Cat and educational programs, visit www.dribblestheallknowingcat.com. To order a copy of “Dribbles’ ABCs,” visit their Amazon store. Connect with Dribbles and his friends on Facebook and Instagram.
