Napkyn Analytics to Exhibit at Marketing Analytics and Data Science (MADS) 2021

Napkyn Analytics to Exhibit and Present at MADS 2021, October 25-26, 2021.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform, today announced that it will exhibit at Marketing and Analytics Data Science (MADS) 2021 to be held at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, in Palm Beach, Florida October 25-26, 2021.
Launched in 2016 in San Francisco, MADS is the first event to combine the disciplines of Data Science and Marketing Analytics to break down those silos, work together, and deliver maximum business impact. The 2021 event brings together marketing, analytics, and data science professionals who know that winning organizations are those that seamlessly embed data, analytics, and insights into the fabric of the decision-making process.
Visitors to Napkyn’s exhibition space will have the opportunity to learn how Napkyn Analytics helps organizations implement and leverage high-quality data to make superior business decisions. With the many changes occurring in the analytics landscape - privacy, cookies, and Google Analytics 4, the most requested Napkyn services currently are:
Google Analytics 4 Dual Deployment
First-Party Data Assessment
Mitigating the Impact of Cookie Deprecation
Behavior-based Attribution Modeling
Google Marketing Platform Implementation
Lifetime Value (LTV) Prediction
Customer’s Population & ROI Prediction (normalized for non-pandemic levels)
Customer Segmentation - Differential Analysis
Training
Digital Data Governance
Executive Consultation
Rethinking MADS in 2021
About Napkyn
Napkyn Analytics is a digital analytics consulting and engineering company with more than a decade of experience helping organizations implement and leverage high-quality data to make superior business decisions. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Napkyn delivers world-class data management and enablement solutions to data-driven enterprise marketing and technology leaders.
Napkyn is a Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Partner that provides services across Data Enablement, Data Quality, Data Analysis, and Data Activation. You can learn more about Napkyn Analytics at napkyn.com or by following Napkyn on LinkedIn and Twitter
