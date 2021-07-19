Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 387 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,140 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 19, 2021                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Auglaize Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

Village of Hayesville

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Polk

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Village of Geneva-on-the Lake

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Lee Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sunday Creek Valley Water District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Butler

City of Oxford

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Tri-County Regional Jail

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Clark County Park District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont County Public Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Cleveland

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Lakewood

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga County Public Library

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

City of Worthington

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin County Transportation Improvement District

 

03/12/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

 

GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)

 

 

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Worthington Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Cheshire Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

City of Montgomery

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Van Buren Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Mount Cory

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Pleasant Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Woodlawn Union Cemetery

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Bladensburg Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Eden Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northridge Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Swanton Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Fairfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

City of Struthers

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Miami

Elizabeth Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Public Health - Dayton &  Montgomery County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Peru Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Portage

Portage County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Camden-Somers Fire and Rescue Protection District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

City of Sidney

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls Joint Economic Development District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Norton

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Village of Strasburg

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Washington County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Center Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                     

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.