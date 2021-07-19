For Immediate Release:

July 19, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Auglaize Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland Village of Hayesville IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Polk 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Village of Geneva-on-the Lake IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Lee Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sunday Creek Valley Water District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Butler City of Oxford IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Tri-County Regional Jail IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Clark County Park District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Clermont County Public Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Cleveland IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Lakewood C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga County Public Library C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc. IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin City of Worthington IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin County Transportation Improvement District 03/12/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ohio Public Employees Retirement System GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only) Ohio Public Employees Retirement System IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Worthington Community Improvement Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Gallia Cheshire Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton City of Montgomery C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Van Buren Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Mount Cory 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hardin Pleasant Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Woodlawn Union Cemetery 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Knox Bladensburg Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Eden Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Northridge Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Swanton Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Fairfield Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning City of Struthers 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Miami Elizabeth Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Morrow Peru Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Portage Portage County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Preble Camden-Somers Fire and Rescue Protection District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ross Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Union Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby City of Sidney IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls Joint Economic Development District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Norton C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Village of Strasburg IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Washington County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Williams Center Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov