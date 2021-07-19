Audit Advisory for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Auglaize Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
Village of Hayesville
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Polk
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula
Village of Geneva-on-the Lake
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Lee Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sunday Creek Valley Water District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Butler
City of Oxford
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Tri-County Regional Jail
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Clark County Park District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Clermont County Public Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Cleveland
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Lakewood
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga County Public Library
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Defiance
Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
City of Worthington
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin County Transportation Improvement District
03/12/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
GASB 68 Pension Schedules and GASB 75 OPEB Schedules
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Retirement Systems - GASB 68/75 Reports (State Region only)
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Worthington Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Gallia
Cheshire Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
City of Montgomery
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Van Buren Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Mount Cory
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Pleasant Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Woodlawn Union Cemetery
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Knox
Bladensburg Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Eden Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking County Land Reutilization Corporation
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Northridge Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Swanton Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Fairfield Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
City of Struthers
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Miami
Elizabeth Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tri-Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Morrow
Peru Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Portage
Portage County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Preble
Camden-Somers Fire and Rescue Protection District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ross
Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
City of Sidney
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Boston Township - City of Cuyahoga Falls Joint Economic Development District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Norton
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Village of Strasburg
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Washington County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Williams
Center Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.