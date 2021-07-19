Lead Forensics handed six G2 Summer Report Awards
Lead Forensics have made a real splash in G2's Summer Report with six awards.
Our team, from customer success to support and development to data, works tirelessly on our solutions and with our customers. These awards are testament to the hard work of hundreds of individuals.”PORTSMOUTH, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lead Forensics is thrilled to be named a Leader in G2’s Summer 2021 Quarterly Reports based on high customer satisfaction scores.
— Nadja Gram, VP of Marketing
G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace, enables users to write authentic reviews of software products and professional services. Lead Forensics has been celebrated as a leader in the following categories:
United Kingdom Marketing Account Intelligence - Leader, Summer 2021
Europe Marketing Account Intelligence - Leader, Summer 2021
Leader; Mid-Market Marketing Account Intelligence - Leader, Summer 2021
Leader; Marketing Account Intelligence - Leader, Summer 2021
Fastest Implementation; Buyer Intent Data Tools - Winner, Summer 2021
Nadja Gram, VP of Marketing at Lead Forensics, said: “I’m overjoyed that Lead Forensics has received five awards during the G2 Summer Reports, including an unprecedented four “Leader” awards in the Marketing Account Intelligence sector — showcasing our drive to push success within our industry in the past quarter. The G2 Report is very important to us as the reports, scores, and awards are all based upon genuine and impartial feedback from across our customer base.”
As noted above, our multi-award-winning B2B website visitor identification software has also been recognized as the Fastest Implementation Product in the Implementation Index — providing customers with the shortest go-live time in its category. Every Lead Forensics customer is allocated a Customer Success Manager, dedicated to ensuring successful implementation and integration to achieve maximum results. Additionally, Lead Forensics has retained its ‘Users Love Us’ badge, which has been a staple of our profile for the past year.
Nadja added: “It’s fantastic to see our customers are satisfied with the software and service that we provide on a global basis. Our team, from customer success to support and development to data, works tirelessly on our solutions and with our customers. These awards are testament to the hard work of hundreds of individuals.”
Lead Forensics is an innovative website visitor identification software company launched in 2009. With offices across the UK and US, the solution has more than 60,000 users and over 600 employees. The business utilizes reverse IP tracking technology and owns the world’s largest matched business IP database, enabling users to reveal the previously anonymous identity of B2B website visitors. Book your Lead Forensics demonstration today!
Lead Forensics
Lead Forensics
+44 20 7206 7293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn